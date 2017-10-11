Oct. 12: event briefs

CCA presents ‘Mystifique: a Macabre Masquerade’
Tickets are available now to Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Theater’s first show of the 2017-2018 season.
Enter the wild, wondrous world of Edgar Allan Poe in this fusion of theatre, puppetry and music. Co-created in collaboration with Canyon Crest students, Poe’s grisly, gruesome stories and poems burst to life in “Mystifique: a Macabre Masquerade.”
Dates: Oct. 27, 28; Nov. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase your tickets at bit.ly/2g6Pb1q
Vintage & Handmade Faire
Come experience a diverse gathering of artists/craftspeople, food, vintage merchants, and several North County historical societies. Artists will be demonstrating how they create their art. Merchants will be selling their wares, a great time to do your early holiday shopping, There will be live music, refreshments from gourmet food trucks and a beer garden.
Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Free. 760-632-9711.
SDA Parents Night Out fundraiser Oct. 27
The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team is holding its fourth annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser Friday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion in Encinitas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A San Dieguito Academy Foundation-sponsored event, the fundraiser will feature live music by Toga Party, a local cover band, starting at 7 p.m. Dinner will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All adults, ages 21 and up, are welcome to attend this community event. Proceeds will help fund team expenses.
The American Legion is located at 210 West F Street in Encinitas. Also teaming up for the cause, Pandora’s Pizza and Dos Bandidos Food Truck are generously donating a percentage of the proceeds to the team. This, in addition to a suggested $15 donation at the door, should go a long way in helping the team. Visit sdafoundation.com or email questions to sdaboyswaterpolo@gmail.com
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ returns to Old Globe
The Old Globe’s 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will run Nov. 4 – Dec. 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.
Del Mar International Horse Show
The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders.
The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals. Visit jumpdelmar.com
Dia del Sol luncheon/fashion show benefit
The Beach & Country Guild’s 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a silent and live auction, children’s and adult fashion shows, a gourmet lunch and more.
Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org). For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org
Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs
A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.
All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
Get ready to discover a treasure trove of arts and crafts by the sea when the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15, featuring 24,000 handmade originals from hundreds of artists. As the west coast’s largest and most prestigious indoor showcase, the Harvest Festival creates a mega shopping experience for all ages with live entertainment, strolling performers, demonstrations, contests, and an interactive Kidzone. Visit harvestfestival.com
Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad
The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.
Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs.
The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com. 760-479-0166
Celebrate the Craft
In conjunction with the milestone anniversary of The Lodge at Torrey Pines, on Oct. 29 the property will host the 15th annual Celebrate the Craft, a premier food festival highlighting Southern California’s finest chefs, food artisans, produce, wine and craft beer. In honor of the momentous occasion, the lineup of featured chefs will mirror that of the inaugural 2002 festival.
The festival will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the luxury hotel’s Arroyo Terrace overlooking the world renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course and Pacific Ocean. Chefs will cook in teams of three, working together to develop plates highlighting one key protein, such as chicken, fish, and rabbit, or a vegetable.
Tickets to the festival are available at celebratethecraft.com.
‘Civic Engagement’ at AAUW event
Mary Thompson and Martha Cox, well-known League of Women Voters presenters on civil discourse, will discuss Civic Engagement at the October meeting of the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch, on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. This may be one of the most valuable talks you attend this year as we all strive to discuss issues in a nonpartisan, civil manner with others of differing beliefs. The public is welcome to attend this free discussion held at the Encinitis Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitis.
Visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or meetup.com/aauwdml
Disney’s The Lion King
The African savannah is coming to life as JCompany Youth Theatre kicks off its Jubilee Season with Disney’s The Lion King at The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla running Oct. 20 through Nov. 5.
Based on the Disney’s 1994 Academy Award winning animated film, the stage adaptation with music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, took Broadway by storm in 1998 winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
JCC Box Office: 858-362-1348 or online at sdcjc.org/jc/
GI Film Festival presents free preview screening
Organizers of the third annual GI Film Festival San Diego (Oct. 18-22) announce a special preview screening of Thank You for Your Service on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Regal Carlsbad 12 (2501 El Camino Real). The film is rated R and will be officially released nationwide in theatres on Oct. 27. Although the screening is free, advance registration is required. To register and for more information, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.
North Coast Symphony Orchestra: ‘Chills and Thrills’
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Chills and Thrills” on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. Among other eerie selections, the concert will include: Berlioz’ “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” from the “Symphonie Fantastique,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from ‘Peer Gynt Suite No.1.” Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.
Crystal Ball Gala Nov. 11
The 19th Annual Crystal Ball Gala will be held Nov. 11 at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The evening will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, dancing to music by Cal- Phonics, and one-of-a-kind live auction items. This year also includes new upgraded service options for certain table level purchases.
All proceeds raised at Crystal Ball Gala directly benefit benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website.
Casa de Amparo will honor Diane Martin for her commitment and generosity to Casa de Amparo.
Visit bit.ly/2gqYxSo
Taste of Carlsbad Village
The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) presents a night of food, fun and friends at the Taste of Carlsbad Village on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Carlsbad Village. The event will feature more than 25 local restaurants with either sweet or savory signature dishes, and 10 sip stops serving local craft beer and wines. Non-alcoholic options such as Kombucha, cold-brewed coffee and more will also be available.
Tickets can be purchased, in advance, online at www.carlsbad-village.com or by contacting Christine Davis at (760) 644-2121. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the CVA office at the Carlsbad Visitor Center located at 400 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad. Tickets might sell out, so advance registration is highly recommended.
Buccaneer Monster Bash
Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, hosts the 2nd annual Buccaneer Monster Bash, a haunted pirate-themed party for adults ages 21 and up on Saturday, Oct.28. The evening includes costume contests, games, live music by the famous Jackstraws, photo booth, dancing, and general piratical behavior. Tickets are $35 and include complimentary photos and appetizers aboard a clever ghostly tavern-themed upper deck of the historic 1898 ferryboat Berkeley from 8 p.m.-midnight. Visit sdmaritime.org
Komen race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen San Diego’s 21st annual Race for the Cure is the county’s largest 5K and 1 mile walk/run. It will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m. in Balboa Park. When government- funded programs or private insurance is unable to fulfill the community’s need, Komen San Diego steps in to fill the gaps for breast cancer patients. With the money raised from the Race for the Cure, Komen San Diego is able to cover costs for diagnostic mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, research, meal delivery, temporary financial aid, patient navigation, breast health education and advocacy.
Register at KomenSanDiego.org/race.
Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon and Meeting
The North County San Diego Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club Luncheon and Meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Please contact DeeDee Barkley for more information at 858-771-5120.
Be like a Bigfoot and leave no trace
Al Bates, a “Leave No Trace Trainer,” will educate young adults on outdoor ethics, their importance, and how to responsibly enjoy nature and cultural resources through interactive exercise. The free class, offered by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, will be held at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required by Oct. 17. Visit sdrvcbelikebigfoot.eventbrite.com.
The Birdwing is located on the San Dieguito Lagoon at 2775 Via de la Valle.
Radical reptiles at the Birdwing
Slither into the world of reptiles with Living Coast Discovery Center’s animal ambassadors. Learn about what all reptiles have in common. Look at a snake skin up close and compare the size of tortoises and sea turtles. After the presentation, join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on an optional, easy, 4-mile round-trip hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.
Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 2775 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. This event is free; space is limited to 50 people. Directions will be provided upon registration. https://form.jotform.us/70881020911145