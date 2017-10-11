Oct. 12: event briefs

CCA presents ‘Mystifique: a Macabre Masquerade’

Tickets are available now to Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Theater’s first show of the 2017-2018 season.

Enter the wild, wondrous world of Edgar Allan Poe in this fusion of theatre, puppetry and music. Co-created in collaboration with Canyon Crest students, Poe’s grisly, gruesome stories and poems burst to life in “Mystifique: a Macabre Masquerade.”

Dates: Oct. 27, 28; Nov. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 at 7 p.m. Purchase your tickets at bit.ly/2g6Pb1q

Vintage & Handmade Faire

Come experience a diverse gathering of artists/craftspeople, food, vintage merchants, and several North County historical societies. Artists will be demonstrating how they create their art. Merchants will be selling their wares, a great time to do your early holiday shopping, There will be live music, refreshments from gourmet food trucks and a beer garden.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Free. 760-632-9711.

SDA Parents Night Out fundraiser Oct. 27

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team is holding its fourth annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser Friday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion in Encinitas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A San Dieguito Academy Foundation-sponsored event, the fundraiser will feature live music by Toga Party, a local cover band, starting at 7 p.m. Dinner will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All adults, ages 21 and up, are welcome to attend this community event. Proceeds will help fund team expenses.

The American Legion is located at 210 West F Street in Encinitas. Also teaming up for the cause, Pandora’s Pizza and Dos Bandidos Food Truck are generously donating a percentage of the proceeds to the team. This, in addition to a suggested $15 donation at the door, should go a long way in helping the team. Visit sdafoundation.com or email questions to sdaboyswaterpolo@gmail.com

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ returns to Old Globe

The Old Globe’s 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will run Nov. 4 – Dec. 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.

Del Mar International Horse Show

The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders.

The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals. Visit jumpdelmar.com

Dia del Sol luncheon/fashion show benefit

The Beach & Country Guild’s 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge,” will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a silent and live auction, children’s and adult fashion shows, a gourmet lunch and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org). For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org

Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs

A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.

All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

Get ready to discover a treasure trove of arts and crafts by the sea when the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 13-15, featuring 24,000 handmade originals from hundreds of artists. As the west coast’s largest and most prestigious indoor showcase, the Harvest Festival creates a mega shopping experience for all ages with live entertainment, strolling performers, demonstrations, contests, and an interactive Kidzone. Visit harvestfestival.com

Art Rhythm & Wine Festival at The Forum Carlsbad

The Forum Carlsbad and West Coast Artists present the Third Annual Art Rhythm & Wine Festival to be held at The Forum Carlsbad on Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. This free, juried show will feature more than 50 exceptional artists and craftsmen offering high quality original artwork from throughout the Western United States.

Complementing the art show, the event will also feature a wine garden with a variety of quality wines for sale and food will also be available for purchase. Non-stop live bands and a DJ will perform throughout the festival including the Clay Colton Band, The Mar Del Boys and The Jazz Pigs.

The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009. Visit theforumcarlsbad.com or ArtRhythmAndWineFestival.com. 760-479-0166

Celebrate the Craft

In conjunction with the milestone anniversary of The Lodge at Torrey Pines, on Oct. 29 the property will host the 15th annual Celebrate the Craft, a premier food festival highlighting Southern California’s finest chefs, food artisans, produce, wine and craft beer. In honor of the momentous occasion, the lineup of featured chefs will mirror that of the inaugural 2002 festival.