Sept. 28: Event briefs

Art San Diego Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Art San Diego, one of the nation’s largest and most respected contemporary art shows, takes place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is [FUSION]: the merging of artistic mediums, of exhibitors and collectors, and of the countless galleries and artists who come together to showcase their work. The theme informs each of Art San Diego’s special installations, talks and events. Founded in 2009 as the first and only contemporary art show in San Diego, Art San Diego attracts cutting-edge exhibitors and more than 15,000 attendees.

To view the full show schedule, visit art-sandiego.com/show-schedule.

‘Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101’ in RSF

Church of the Nativity, Mental Health Ministry is hosting “Alzheimer’s San Diego presents Memory Loss 101” Thursday, Oct. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Learn about risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia; Common signs and symptoms of dementia and other forms of memory loss; Resources and support for those with memory loss as well as caregivers.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit alzsd.org or call 858-492-4400.

Voices For Children to present ‘The Real Word’ event

Voices for Children will host “The Real Word” event Oct. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. Location: Voices for Children office (The address will be mailed to guests upon registration).

Voices for Children’s “Real Word” is the only speakers panel of its kind in the National CASA Association network. The Real Word is comprised of youth and young adults who currently live or have lived in San Diego County foster care after being abused, neglected, or abandoned by their parents or care givers. At their presentations, The Real Word panelists are open and forthright about their experiences in foster care, such as what it’s like to move from home to home, how it feels to be separated from siblings, and how they coped in the face of adversity.

Registration link: bit.ly/2xshZrJ

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival will be held Saturday Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the heart of the La Jolla Village, on Girard Ave. Entry is free. The event features a weekend of fine art, delectable wines, craft beers, scrumptious food, and live music.

All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology, and on-site medical care at La Jolla public elementary and middle schools. Visit ljawf.com

Del Mar International Horse Show

The Del Mar International Horse Show returns to Del Mar from Oct. 11- Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders.

The Del Mar International Horse Show is part of the prestigious Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, hosting one of only seven World Cup Qualifiers on the West Coast of North America. The Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Del Mar attracts Olympic veterans and world class athletes, competing head to head for a spot in the World Cup Finals.

Visit jumpdelmar.com

Classic ‘Of Mice and Men’ coming to North Coast Rep

For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play, Of Mice and Men. The play electrified the opening night audience at the Music Box Theatre in 1937. Now, 80 years later, the story of these two iconic figures, Lenny and George, continues to be part of the country’s collective imagination — a tale of friendship in a world of solitude that is sustained by illusory dreams.

Of Mice and Men previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director.

Visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Restaurants unite to raise funds for breast cancer services

Susan G. Komen San Diego (Komen San Diego), the County’s largest funder of free breast cancer services and support, will hold its Fifth Annual Dine Out for the Cure on Thursday, Oct. 12. The community fundraiser will take place at numerous restaurants, bakeries, and coffeehouses across San Diego County. Each restaurant will donate 10 to 25 percent of their sales to support breast health education, breast cancer research, free mammograms, transportation, financial assistance and more. Komen San Diego hopes to raise $35,000 this year, which would equate to providing 105,000 warm meals delivered to local breast cancer patients and their families.

Visit www.komensandiego.org/dineout to see a full list of participating restaurants.

UC San Diego Institute of Arts and Humanities lecture Oct. 5

UC San Diego’s Institute of Arts and Humanities is holding a discussion, featuring expert speakers, on “The Crisis of Commemoration: First Contacts in the Americas” Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at UC San Diego Institute of the Americas (Hojel Auditorium).

This talk aims to “spark dialogue about the first contact experiences between Indigenous Peoples and Europeans in the Americas, focusing on the continued debates around the celebrations and commemorations of Columbus and Cabrillo and the struggle to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Refreshments provided. The event is free and open to the public. Get details and RSVP to iahlecture10517.eventbrite.com

Film Festival Oct. 4-8

The San Diego International Film Festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, announced recently that iconic stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema. The award will be presented Oct. 5 at The Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel San Diego in downtown San Diego.