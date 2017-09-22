Sept. 21: Event briefs

RSF Book Cellar half-price sale

It is time again for the Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar’s half-price book sale. Starting Friday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Book Cellar’s entire inventory of books and other items are 50 percent off the regular price. The sale only happens twice a year so mark your calendars and come early. Continuing this sale is a drawing for two, $25 gift certificates to be drawn at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7.

Staffed and managed by volunteers, the Book Cellar and all proceeds from the half-price sale are used to maintain and improve the RSF Library. The Book Cellar keeps its selection of books fresh by continually culling and restocking the shelves. If you have not been in for a while, stop in and see the great new look. The Book Cellar is located below the Youth Services Wing of the RSF Library. It is a unique community store, which features many types of books.

Come shop at the Book Cellar, always an adventure and always bargains to find. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 858-759-8421.

ArtReach hosts 10th Annual Party ARTy benefit in RSF Oct. 22

ArtReach, a nonprofit aimed at increasing access to visual arts education to K-6 schools throughout San Diego County, will host the 10th Annual Party ARTy on Sunday, Oct. 22, 3-6 p.m., in a private home in Rancho Santa Fe. ArtReach invites the community to celebrate 10 years of the ArtReach Access to Art program, which takes high-quality visual art lessons to San Diego County elementary schools that do not have arts education as a part of their normal school curriculum. The event will feature festive cirque entertainment provided by Sophia Isadora Academy of Circus Arts, fine cuisine and wine, live music and art exhibits from local artists. Proceeds from the event benefit ArtReach’s mission to bring free or low cost visual arts education programs into San Diego County schools that would otherwise have none.

“We’re excited beyond words to be celebrating 10 years of bringing free art programs to schools in San Diego and even across the country,” said Theresa Fox, executive director at ArtReach. “Party ARTy is a celebration of art, creativity and our goal of giving children access to both.”

Party ARTy will feature the works of Australian artist Sonny King, as well as AkZhana and Ellen Dieter who will paint live. Guests will have the opportunity to see each work emerge and then get the chance to bid to own the one-of-a-kind original pieces by these noted artists. The silent auction will also feature a stay at a Park City condominium valued at $5,000, two tickets with table seating for the sold out B-52s concert at Belly Up on November 2, Disneyland passes and much more.

ArtReach promises a delightful evening filled with art, music, fine food and wine, and fun. Local band, The Trojan Rocksteady Boxsets, will provide live entertainment along with festive cuisine from Coast Catering. Each guest will receive a pair of Knockaround Sunglasses, and wine lovers will have the opportunity to win a bottle of fine wine at the toss of a ring.

For more information or to purchase tickets to attend Party ARTy, call 619-940-7278 or visit www.artreachsandiego.org

Bestselling author to speak in RSF Sept. 20

The RSF Library Guild, in partnership with Warwick’s, will present bestselling author Gretchen Rubin Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event will include a casual lunch, author presentation, and question and answer session.

Rubin is one of the most influential and thought-provoking writers on human nature, according to a press release. For more information, visit www.gretchenrubin.com.

The fee for the Sept. 20 event is $75, which includes a signed copy of Rubin’s new book. To make a reservation, visit rsflibraryguild.org or call 858-756-4780. The event has open reservations, one does not have to be a RSF Library Guild member to attend.

San Diego Film Festival Oct. 4-8

The San Diego International Film Festival, produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, announced recently that iconic stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema. The award will be presented Oct. 5 at The Variety Night of the Stars Tribute at the Pendry Hotel San Diego in downtown San Diego.

Additionally, the festival announced its full lineup of films, including Spotlight, Competition and Short Film sections. Now in its 16th year, the San Diego International Film Festival will run from Oct. 4-8 in San Diego. For more information, visit www.sdfilmfest.com

Dance with The Cotillion Club of San Diego

The Cotillion Club of San Diego invites all to join them for one of the club’s ballroom dance events. You will be escorted by a member of the club from RSF for an evening of easy and fun dancing, including a large dance floor, a formal dinner with wine, and a live band. The dress is formal, with either dark suits or tux for men, and evening wear for women.

Dances are held five times a year at different locations. The next one will be at the Hilton Mission Valley, on Saturday, Oct. 7 starting at 6 p.m. The cost for the evening is $160 per couple.

For more information, you can contact the Presidents, Gary and Barbara Gentzkow at 858-756-9404 or email them at barbarag3x@gamil.com.

The Scream Zone returns to Del Mar

This year the Scream Zone runs 24 selected nights at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning Sept. 29 and continues through Oct. 31. The event features “four terrifying haunts and other monstrous attractions.” For specific dates, times and more information, visit thescreamzone.com

Eighth Annual River Valley Fest Oct. 8

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its Eighth Annual River Valley Fest, Coast to Crest and Beyond, on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Guests will enjoy music performed by crowd favorite Bill Fleming & Friends, hosted wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages during cocktail hour, gourmet dinner buffet and exciting live auction. This year there will be some surprise guests in attendance. All proceeds from this event go toward the Conservancy’s conservation, education and recreating programs.

28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show

During its three-day extravaganza this Sept. 22-24 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the 28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations.

For more information: 858-350-3738 or visit fallhomegardenshow.com

Expert to speak at Del Mar Rose Society meeting

On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., the Del Mar Rose Society will present Ann Engert, owner of Del Mar Floral, who will discuss new rose varieties and types, autumn and holiday trends, and holiday decor ideas from all over the world, including colors and textures of the season. Bring a vase, blooms and greens from your garden and together create a beautiful table design to take home. The group meets at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception is 6:30 p.m. followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or visit DelMarRoseSociety.org

Wavecrest Woodies

Experience the longest running and largest gathering of Woodies in the world with 300 Woodies of every size, shape and description on display in Encinitas. Throughout the day, Hawaiian and surf music will be performed live, along with fabulous raffle prizes and awards.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Moonlight Beach Parking Lot, corner of 3rd and C Streets. Free.

Visit bit.ly/2fx1IaO

Free Flight’s 2017 ‘All-Stars’ Carnival Fundraiser

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind exotic bird sanctuary will be having its third annual Carnival Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme will celebrate sports and perseverance. Join the birds for fun games, prizes, a raffle, snacks, and more. Become both an athletic champion and a champion for parrots in need! All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Tickets are priced at $10 (both adults and children ages 3+). Children 2 and under are free. Snacks and drinks will be available for $1/each.

All proceeds benefit Free Flight. Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit freeflightbirds.org

Encinitas Oktoberfest

The 22nd Annual Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real in Encinitas. This event is free and fun for the entire family. Free parking is available at the Flora Vista Elementary School (1690 Wandering Road) with free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Oktoberfest site.

The event entertainment features authentic German music from The Bluebirds, the Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, carnival rides, a street craft faire featuring 200 vendors and more. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

CCC Band to present ‘Great American Songs’

The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a toe-tapping program of “Great American Songs” at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. This musical journey will include selections from jazz, ragtime, blues, film, and theater. Popular vocalist Michael Ruhl will present favorites from Gershwin and Broadway.

Tickets are $20/adult and $15/senior and students. Tickets may be purchased from the band by calling 760-436-6137 or via credit card at www.cccband.com. Tickets are also available at the California Center for the Arts Escondido at 800-988-4253.

Trick or Trot 5K Trail and 1 Mile Fun Run

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Roosevelt IB Middle School, home to 2014 Boston Marathon winner and 2016 Olympian Meb Keflezighi, holds its 4th annual Trick or Trot 5K Trail Run and 1 Mile Fun Run at Morley Field in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Participants are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, and prizes will be awarded for best costume in addition to race categories. The race is sponsored by the Friends of Roosevelt Foundation and supports afterschool clubs and other programs at this public middle school. More information and online registration are available at www.trickortrotsd.com

Volunteer to tutor ESL

Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County is a 100 percent volunteer operated nonprofit organization. A two-day workshop to train its volunteer tutors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the Encinitas Branch Library located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. No teaching experience is necessary. If you can speak English, you can make a difference in someone’s life. LLCSDC has been providing free tutors to adult learners since 1961 throughout San Diego County. Tutoring locations are available countywide. Deadline to register is Oct. 13. To register, e-mail jeannette.moyer@gmail.com

NCPS Photography Exhibition

The North County Photographic Society is hosting its 22nd Annual Members’ Photography Exhibition from Sept. 20 through Oct. 28 at the Encinitas Library Community Room located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Professionally judged images in eight categories submitted by NCPS member/artists are on display for the viewing public. An Artists Reception is being held Saturday, Sept. 23, and will provide appetizers, live classical music and a chance to speak with the artists from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the library. This event is free to the public.

DreamKeepers Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc. will hold its13th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Coffee, Sweets and Good Friends” on Monday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Chef Brian Freerksen, executive chef at Nick & G’s in Rancho Santa Fe. Chef Freerksen’s culinary credits include Urge Gastropub & Common House, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, and Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry, clothing, and artful items for the home. And, of course, the famous opportunity drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

RSVP by Monday, Sept. 25 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 to receive details and directions to the venue. There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne