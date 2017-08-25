Aug. 24: Event briefs

Taste of Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present The Taste of Del Mar Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. The village of Del Mar celebrates the culinary flavors and local libations that make the Del Mar Village so unique. Attendees are invited to savor tastes from more than 25 local and award-winning restaurants as well as sips from 15 craft brewers, local vintners and makers of distilled spirits all while enjoying live music throughout the Village.

For a complete list of participants and vendors or to purchase tickets go to visit delmarvillage.com/tasteofdelmar2017

Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment and hospitality during the 39th Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Under its iconic gold dome, the church grounds will once again be transformed with the sights, sounds and aromas of Greece.

“We look forward to sharing Greece’s rich history and tradition with the community every year through the festival’s food, music and dance,” said Rev. Father Michael Sitaras, Pastor of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. “The spirit of Greece is alive in us. Let us share it with you!”

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

LeucadiART Walk Aug. 27

LeucadiART Walk will be held Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature a day packed with art, music, culture and fun. Local juried artists will display original art in specified areas along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia. The event will also include a Craft Beer Garden featuring beers from The Lost Abbey, six places for live music, new and improved Children’s Art Pavilion with multiple art stations sponsored by Scripps Health, and more. Beat a parking hassle by parking at Encinitas City Hall (505 S Vulcan) and taking the trolley to the event. For more information, visit www.leucadia101.com

2017 LJS&C Gala: ‘Magical Mystery Tour’

The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) launches its 2017-2018 season with a “Magical Mystery Tour” Gala Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event features an evening of fun and fundraising, silent and live auctions, a wine raffle, elegant three-course dinner, dancing to the music of The Catillacs and a tribute to this year’s Arts Angel, Amee Wood. The Gala also celebrates the LJS&C’s 50th anniversary as an Affiliate of UC San Diego (1967-2017), and takes its playful theme from The Beatles’ groundbreaking album that debuted 50 years ago this fall. Gala co-chairs are Brian and Sherri Schottlaender and Betty McManus and Cecil Lytle.

Gala tickets are $200 each. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. Funds benefit the artistic and educational programs of the LJS&C, an independent nonprofit charitable organization. For tickets or more information, call 858-534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Citizen Science Bird Survey

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy in a Citizen Science Bird Survey with the Palomar Audubon Society at Volcan Mountain in Julian on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m. The survey will take place at the Conservancy’s property near Volcan Mountain. This walking survey is an approximately 0.85-mile round-trip and rated moderate to strenuous due to the elevation and slope. The group will meet in at Albertsons’ parking lot, 1459 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.

To register or for more information, email Conservation Manager Jack Hughes at jack@sdrvc.org. There is no cost to participate.

Tom Gun LIVE! A Maverick’s Homage

Tom Gun LIVE! A Maverick’s Homage, Los Angeles’ lauded, full-immersion, interactive, smash hit, absurdist stage adaptation of the 1986 Tom Cruise cinematic masterpiece Top Gun, is coming to the storied San Diego Music Box for one show only on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tom Gun LIVE! A Maverick’s Homage is written, directed and produced by On the Fly Entertainment’s Thomas Blake Jr., producer and director of Point Break LIVE!, and writer, producer and director of Terminator Too: Judgment Play.

For more information and tickets, visit www.tomgunlive.com

Suffrage Parade

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day with the Women’s Museum of California Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. Don your suffrage hat and long skirt, and wave your women equality signs to join the rally and parade.

Listen to the enactments of the Suffragists from the First Wave of Feminism: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Carrie Chapman Catt, Ellen Browning Scripps, Harriett Tubman, Alice Paul, Eleanor Roosevelt Then march in a Suffrage Parade, with equality chants, through the Prado. Lawn area by the Hall of Nations, Balboa Park, San Diego (across from the Organ Pavilion).

Visit womensmuseumca.org/suffrage-parad

Port of San Diego 2017 Festival of Sail

The Port of San Diego 2017 Festival of Sail, hosted by the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, will again transform the North Embarcadero into a nautical theme park. More than 20 tall ships and other fascinating vessels from around the world will visit San Diego, Sept 1-4. Festival visitors will enjoy touring the ships, marvelous food and drink from dozens of restaurant booths, a petting zoo, pirates, cannon battles on the bay, sunset cruises and shopping for one of-a-kind items among more than 150 festival vendors.

The festival will kick off with a grand parade of sail on San Diego Bay at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 31. Visit www.sdmaritime.org.

‘Kill Local’ at La Jolla Playhouse

“Kill BIll” continues with matinee and evening shows through Aug. 27, at the La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UCSD campus. Sisters Sheila and Abigail work for their mother’s small family business, but when you’re an assassin, being uninspired means getting sloppy, and getting sloppy means getting killed. Tickets from $20. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org