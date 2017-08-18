Aug. 17: Event briefs

DM racing events

At the Del Mar Racetrack this weekend: On Friday, Aug. 18, Steel Pulse performs after the final race. Saturday, Aug. 19, The Pacific Classic, the biggest and richest race of the season will take place. Spectators will also leave with a fan-favorite gift, a stylish beach towel. On Sunday, Aug. 20, eat as much BBQ as you can at the BBQ State Championship.

For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com.

Taste of Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present The Taste of Del Mar Sept. 7 from 5-8 p.m. The quaint seaside village of Del Mar celebrates the culinary flavors and local libations that make the Del Mar Village so unique. Attendees are invited to savor tastes from more than 25 local and award-winning restaurants as well as sips from 15 craft brewers, local vintners and makers of distilled spirits all while enjoying live music throughout the Village.

For a complete list of participants and vendors or to purchase tickets go to visit delmarvillage.com/tasteofdelmar2017

Summer Twilight concert in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, with The Might Untouchables performing at 7 p.m. and Clay Colton Band presenting the opening performance at 6 p.m.at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Suffrage Parade

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day with the Women’s Museum of California Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. Don your suffrage hat and long skirt, and wave your women equality signs to join the rally and parade.

Listen to the enactments of the Suffragists from the First Wave of Feminism: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Carrie Chapman Catt, Ellen Browning Scripps, Harriett Tubman, Alice Paul, Eleanor Roosevelt Then march in a Suffrage Parade, with equality chants, through the Prado. Lawn area by the Hall of Nations, Balboa Park, San Diego (across from the Organ Pavilion).

Visit womensmuseumca.org/suffrage-parad

Port of San Diego 2017 Festival of Sail

The Port of San Diego 2017 Festival of Sail, hosted by the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, will again transform the North Embarcadero into a nautical theme park. More than 20 tall ships and other fascinating vessels from around the world will visit San Diego, Sept 1-4. Festival visitors will enjoy touring the ships, marvelous food and drink from dozens of restaurant booths, a petting zoo, pirates, cannon battles on the bay, sunset cruises and shopping for one of-a-kind items among more than 150 festival vendors.

The festival will kick off with a grand parade of sail on San Diego Bay at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 31. Visit www.sdmaritime.org.

LeucadiART Walk

LeucadiART Walk will be held Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature a day packed with art, music, culture and fun.

Local juried artists will display original art in specified areas along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia. The event will also include a Craft Beer Garden featuring beers from The Lost Abbey, six places for live music, new and improved Children’s Art Pavilion with multiple art stations sponsored by Scripps Health, and more. Beat a parking hassle by parking at Encinitas City Hall (505 S Vulcan) and taking the trolley to the event. For more information, visit www.leucadia101.com

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in San Diego will take place on Oct. 15 at Balboa Park. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the actual walk will start at 7:30 a.m. People can start a team with as few as two people, and there is no registration fee or required minimum number of donations to participate. To receive a team leader kit email Marisa.Meno@cancer.org or call (619) 682-7452. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org

CCC Band presents ‘Back in the Saddle’

The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a special concert at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. This Sunday afternoon event, “Back in the Saddle,” will feature America’s favorite Western music - from California to Texas and beyond. Fan favorite Michael Ruhl will add his vocals to this concert, with a smile and a twang.

Tickets are $20/adult and $15/senior and student. They may be purchased directly from the CCArts at www.artcenter.org/800-988-4253 (ticketing fees may apply) or directly from the band at www.cccband.com/760-436-6137.

North Coast Rep Theatre presents Neil Simon classic

North Coast Rep will begin Season 36 with one of Neil Simon’s enduring comedic masterpieces, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.” Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked, and with no experience in covert maneuvers, is bored with his bland, “nice” life. He is anxiously trying to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late. His bungled attempts at seduction will leave audiences howling with laughter. Last season’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor by Simon was a smash sellout, so playgoers are advised to order tickets early. “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Opening Night is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 15, with the cast and artistic director. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

TwainFest in Old Town

The eighth annual TwainFest runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Hear works by Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Edgar Allan Poe and others, read aloud by San Diego actors, with games, music and puppets throughout the day. Free. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest/

Fairy Tales in the Park

The ninth annual Fairy Tales in the Park will provide a first look at San Diego County Youth Ballet’s spring offering, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. The tale will be narrated by a professional storyteller at Casa del Prado Theat, 1800 Village Place in Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets: $12. (619) 233-3060. sdcyb.org

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting at new location

The speaker will be Susan Carlson (susancarlson.com). Her presentation will show the progression of her quilts to the present day, with insights and stories for each. The step-by-step development of a piece is shown, from the original inspiration to the finished wall hanging. She will share techniques and hints for design, fabric selection, construction, borders, and quilting. She will have quilts displayed in addition to her slide show. At the workshop on Friday Sept. 15, attendees will learn Susan’s fabric collage method.

Guest fee for the meeting is $10. Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

Latin Food Fest

Latin Food Fest returns to San Diego Aug. 18 – 19 for its fifth annual Hispanic culinary celebration. Kicking-off the food, wine and spirits celebration is “Summer Carnival,” followed by “Mercado” and “Latin Supperclub” on Friday, Aug. 18, followed by the signature event, Gran Tasting by Ford Motor Company, which takes place at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Aug. 19.

The festival helps bring awareness and raise funds for the fight against hunger – for the Campanile Foundation. See website for a full schedule and tickets: latinfoodfest.com