Aug. 3 Event briefs

Summer Twilight concert Aug. 8

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with The Ultimate Stones performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. opening performance featuring The Setting Sons. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Events at the DM Racetrack

Starting on Friday, Aug. 4, rock band, Eagles Of Death Metal will perform during Del Mar’s Summer Concert Series. On Saturday, Aug. 5, Country Fest begins and fans will love headliner Billy Currington. Sunday, Aug. 6, BBQ enthusiasts won’t want to miss flavors from Battle of the Brisket, while families will flock to the infield for Family Fun Day and kids take home a squeezable Plush Horse Giveaway. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com.

SB Concerts at Cove

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove summer series runs every Thursday at Fletcher Cove Park from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Address: 140 So. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. For more details, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

CV Summer Movies in the Park

The free Summer Movies in the Park series will be held at two locations in Carmel Valley. On Aug. 11, “Sing!” will be screened at Sage Canyon Park and on Aug. 19, “Pete’s Dragon” will play at Carmel Valley Community Park (at the recreation center). Sage Canyon Park is located at 5252 Harvest Run Dr, San Diego, 92130. Carmel Valley Community Park is located at 3777 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.

All Summer Movies in the Park are free and start at dusk, approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Plan to bring chairs or blankets for your comfort. Also, feel free to pack a picnic and enjoy your meal under the stars. Summer Movies in the Park is presented by sponsor Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Gala to benefit Voices for Children

Starry Starry Night, the signature event of Voices for Children (VFC), will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9. The 15th annual gala will take place at the renowned Sahm Estate at Del Dios Ranch. The evening includes an elegant cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, live auction, and lively after-party with dancing under the starry sky.

All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs offer a sense of stability and advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community.

Visit speakupnow.org or call (858) 598-2261.

Orchestra to perform at Botanic Garden

Spend an evening enjoying the timeless sounds of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more, performed by the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas 92024.

The band brings authentic arrangements of these jazz greats to life with a full 17-piece orchestra and two talented vocalists. Swing along with hits like “In The Mood,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” the “Bugle Call Rag,” and “All of Me.”

Visit sdbgarden.org

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will hold the 29th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. Tickets are now on sale. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy Tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music. Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.

‘How to Respond to Criticism of Israel!’ topic at T.E.A.M event

“How to Respond to Criticism of Israel!” will be discussed at a T.E.A.M (Training and Education about the Middle East) event on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m., at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. David Bramzon, San Diego’s own pro-Israel advocate, will address such topics as “occupation,” apartheid, settlements, and such, and explain how to separate facts from distortion. The program is free and open to all. RSVP by Aug. 10 to teamisraelsd@gmail.com.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Cardiff 101 Main Street is partnering with the City of Encinitas to present the 12th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. This free event features over 200 dog-related vendors and rescue groups, pet adoptions, live music, dog contests, kid activities, beer & wine oasis, food trucks and more. The event will be held at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024.

Visit cardiffdogdaysofsummer.com

Got Time for a Movie?

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 11th annual Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 kicking off the “mismatched” pairing theme with the 1971 classic “Harold and Maude” and wine tasting on the Athenaeum patio, 1008 Wall St. Individual tickets: $17-$22, series: $60-$80. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

True or false? There are 60 types of lemurs in Madagascar? True! Learn more about lemurs when the Fleet Science Center screens “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar,” which opens Friday, Aug. 4, with multiple shows daily at 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Museum admission: $19.95. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

The Old Globe Theatre continues its free Monday night Shakespeare film screenings with “Looking for Richard,” the directorial debut of Al Pacino, looking at the impact of Shakespeare’s works, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org