Aug. 3 Event briefs

Summer Twilight concert Aug. 8
The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with The Ultimate Stones performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. opening performance featuring The Setting Sons. Visit delmarfoundation.org.
Events at the DM Racetrack
Starting on Friday, Aug. 4, rock band, Eagles Of Death Metal will perform during Del Mar’s Summer Concert Series. On Saturday, Aug. 5, Country Fest begins and fans will love headliner Billy Currington. Sunday, Aug. 6, BBQ enthusiasts won’t want to miss flavors from Battle of the Brisket, while families will flock to the infield for Family Fun Day and kids take home a squeezable Plush Horse Giveaway. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com.
SB Concerts at Cove
Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove summer series runs every Thursday at Fletcher Cove Park from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Address: 140 So. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. For more details, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.
CV Summer Movies in the Park
The free Summer Movies in the Park series will be held at two locations in Carmel Valley. On Aug. 11, “Sing!” will be screened at Sage Canyon Park and on Aug. 19, “Pete’s Dragon” will play at Carmel Valley Community Park (at the recreation center). Sage Canyon Park is located at 5252 Harvest Run Dr, San Diego, 92130. Carmel Valley Community Park is located at 3777 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.
All Summer Movies in the Park are free and start at dusk, approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Plan to bring chairs or blankets for your comfort. Also, feel free to pack a picnic and enjoy your meal under the stars. Summer Movies in the Park is presented by sponsor Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
Gala to benefit Voices for Children
Starry Starry Night, the signature event of Voices for Children (VFC), will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9. The 15th annual gala will take place at the renowned Sahm Estate at Del Dios Ranch. The evening includes an elegant cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, live auction, and lively after-party with dancing under the starry sky.
All event proceeds will benefit Voices for Children, a nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). CASAs offer a sense of stability and advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community.
Visit speakupnow.org or call (858) 598-2261.
Orchestra to perform at Botanic Garden
Spend an evening enjoying the timeless sounds of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more, performed by the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas 92024.
The band brings authentic arrangements of these jazz greats to life with a full 17-piece orchestra and two talented vocalists. Swing along with hits like “In The Mood,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” the “Bugle Call Rag,” and “All of Me.”
Visit sdbgarden.org
Taste of Encinitas
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will hold the 29th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. Tickets are now on sale. With the purchase of a $45 ticket, participants will be able to enjoy Tastes from a number of local restaurants, sample wine and beer at Sip Stops, and enjoy a variety of live music. Tickets can be purchased online at visitencinitas.org and at the Encinitas 101 office located at 818 S. Coast Hwy 101.
‘How to Respond to Criticism of Israel!’ topic at T.E.A.M event
“How to Respond to Criticism of Israel!” will be discussed at a T.E.A.M (Training and Education about the Middle East) event on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m., at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. David Bramzon, San Diego’s own pro-Israel advocate, will address such topics as “occupation,” apartheid, settlements, and such, and explain how to separate facts from distortion. The program is free and open to all. RSVP by Aug. 10 to teamisraelsd@gmail.com.
Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
Cardiff 101 Main Street is partnering with the City of Encinitas to present the 12th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. This free event features over 200 dog-related vendors and rescue groups, pet adoptions, live music, dog contests, kid activities, beer & wine oasis, food trucks and more. The event will be held at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024.
Visit cardiffdogdaysofsummer.com
Got Time for a Movie?
Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 11th annual Flicks on the Bricks film-and-wine series opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 kicking off the “mismatched” pairing theme with the 1971 classic “Harold and Maude” and wine tasting on the Athenaeum patio, 1008 Wall St. Individual tickets: $17-$22, series: $60-$80. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
True or false? There are 60 types of lemurs in Madagascar? True! Learn more about lemurs when the Fleet Science Center screens “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar,” which opens Friday, Aug. 4, with multiple shows daily at 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Museum admission: $19.95. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org
The Old Globe Theatre continues its free Monday night Shakespeare film screenings with “Looking for Richard,” the directorial debut of Al Pacino, looking at the impact of Shakespeare’s works, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org
Staged Readings
A reading of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters“ performed by artistic director David Ellenstein and actress Denise Young, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre for one night only, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. Tickets: $50. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org
Billed as “lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ “ a reading of Monty Python’s “SPAMALOT” is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego.
Book and lyrics by Monty Python actor Eric Idle, music by John Du Prez, and directed by Sean Murray. Tickets: $50. (619) 337-1525. cygnettheatre.com.
Weekend at the track to feature Ludacris concert, other events
Another weekend of music, racing, food and more will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack Aug. 11-13.
On Friday Aug. 11, The White Buffalo will kick off the weekend. Saturday Aug. 12, fill up on craft brews and unlimited delicious burgers from all around San Diego at Burgers and Brews! Then hang around and see the hip-hop legend Ludacris perform. On Sunday, celebrate family weekend or be a VIP with help from the Taste Of The Turf Club.
The White Buffalo Concert - Friday, Aug. 11, the concert lineup continues with singer-songwriter, The White Buffalo. He will take the Seaside Stage after the last race around 7:30 p.m. and racetrack guests receive free admission. Those who arrive after the last race will be charged $20 for concert admission. All concerts are 18+.
Party In The Plaza - Friday, Aug.t 11, cocktail lovers will get half off signature drinks throughout the track, including the Del Margarita, Del Martini, Del Mojito, Del Mule and more from 2-6 p.m. For just $12, beer fans will be able to buy two 12oz of refreshingly cold Coors Light or Tecate in Plaza de Mexico all day long.
Donuts Day - Saturday, Aug. 12, early risers will love the second and final Donuts Day of the season. There will be fresh coffee, orange juice, and tables on tables of Yum-Yum donuts. While you eat, track announcer, Trevor Denham will host a Q&A with famous jockeys and trainors. There will also be a meet and greet with the Del Mar Mascot Pony Boy, face painting and more!
Burgers and Brews - Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 2 p.m., there will be all you can eat samples of delicious burgers, fries and tons of satisfying brews and the Burgers and Brews Invitational. Passes include admission to the racetrack and Ludacris concert starting after the last race. Unlimited burger tasting passes are $29, and burgers and brews passes are $39, including ten 2 oz. beer samples with more than 100 beers to chose from.
Ludacris Concert - Saturday, Aug. 12, don’t go anywhere after the last race. Ludacris will be performing at the Seaside Stage and it will be EPIC. Racetrack guests receive free admission. Those who arrive after the last race will be charged $20 for concert admission. All concerts are 18+.
Family Weekends -Saturday and Sunday, Aug.12-13, families will join the party in the infield with a variety of free activities including pony rides, face painting and an obstacle course. Children receive free racetrack admission and adults can experience the fun for only $6.
Taste Of The Turf Club - Sunday, Aug.13, fans feeling like VIPs can enjoy the mouthwatering cuisine of one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs, Brian Malarkey, at the exclusive Turf Club. Tables are limited and the $150 per person includes Turf Club seating for the race day, Turf Club admission, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert and bottomless mimosas or bloody marys.
Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Friday’s will be at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 when the first post is 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.