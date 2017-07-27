July 28: Event briefs

TPHS Football fundraiser

Torrey Pines High School Football will host its annual “Kick Off Party” fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The fundraiser supports more than 150 young athletes in the Falcon football program.

The nine-hole golf tournament kicks off at 2:30 p.m. followed by a happy hour, dinner and auction. The auction experiences include beach house rentals, tour of MCAS-Miramar, gourmet dinner party and much more. To purchase tickets for this fun event go to torreypinesfootball.com. To sponsor or donate items for the auction, please contact Paul Driscoll at tpfbliaison@gmail.com.

Make book art at Del Mar Library

Learn to make a book art craft at Del Mar Library on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Yvonne Perez-Collins will teach adults and teens to make a lovely cityscape multi-tiered book from a single sheet of paper, an original book design created by Perez-Collins. Supplies will be provided.

The Del Mar Branch Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar. For more information, call the library at (858) 755-1666. For information about San Diego County Library and other events, visit www.sdcl.org.

Summer Twilight concert Aug. 8

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with The Ultimate Stones performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. opening performance featuring The Setting Sons. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

MIT Wine Social and Fundraiser Aug. 2

The “MIT Enterprise Forum San Diego Wine Social and Fundraiser” will be held Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Knobbe Martens in Carmel Valley. The event provides an opportunity for hi-tech and biotech folks to mix and mingle while tasting great wine from over 20 wineries and enjoying food from the French Gourmet. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to a San Diego STEM teacher to send them to MIT in Massachusetts for a week of intensive training on what is the latest and greatest in both teaching and motivating students in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) area.

Knobbe Martens is located at 12790 El Camino Real, San Diego, 92130. Ticket price: $99. Visit mitefsd.org/events/wine-social/

Village on Cedros ‘Sensational Summer’ event

The Village on Cedros is holding its “Sensational Summer” event Sunday, July 30 from noon-3 p.m. at 346 & 348 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

Dine at delicious Lockwood Table and shop gifts, décor & design, and fashion at Gratitude, Sea Breeze Mercantile, Kites by Carla, and Temecula Olive Oil. Also featuring local artisans (Toni Williams/plein air art, Rodney McCoubrey/award-winning environmental Folk art, and Denise Cerro/Home assembly art). Event is open invitation, free of charge.

SB Concerts at Cove

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove summer series runs every Thursday at Fletcher Cove Park from 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m. with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Address: 140 So. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. For more details, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Robin Henkel at Zel’s Del Mar Aug. 3

Solo blues performer Robin Henkel will appear at Zel’s Del Mar Thursday, Aug. 3 from 7-10 p.m. Address: 1247 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, (858) 755-0076

Build It Up at Fleet Science Center

Explore the Fleet Science Center‘s collection of engineering activities in the current exhibit “Dream! Design! Build!” at 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. In July, visitors can build “Brick Art” and in August, attempt to create an International Space Station out of bricks. Exhibit runs through Jan. 1, 2018 and included with admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets $22.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Summertime Blues

“Summertime Blues,” an exhibit that allows blue hues to takes the stage whether by music or blue sky summers, runs July 30-Aug. 13 at La Jolla Art Association Gallery, 8100 Paseo Del Ocaso in La Jolla Shores. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is free. (858) 459-1196. lajollaartassociation.org

Del Mar Rose Society to host Hudson Elliott

The Del Mar Rose Society will host its favorite guest speaker, Hudson Elliott from Armstrong Garden Center, at 7 p.m. July 27. His rose and garden lectures are always entertaining, lively and fun, and promises to be interesting. The group meets at Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception is 6:30 p.m., followed by a lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or visit delmarrosesociety.org

DanceArts to present ‘The Journey’

Award-winning North County DanceArts Inc. in Carmel Valley presents its annual showcase, "The Journey," Saturday, July 29, with a matinee performance at noon and an evening performance beginning at 6 p.m. at the UCSD Mandeville Auditorium located in La Jolla. Both performances are unique and vary in content. For more details abput the showcase, call (858) 792-9303 or visit northcountydancearts.com

Concerts to Catch

As a special addition to La Jolla Music Society’s free SummerFest outdoor concert, the 2016 hit musical-film “La La Land” will screen. The concert begins 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at La Jolla Cove’s Scripps Park. SummerFest music director Cho-Liang Lin, festival artists and special guests will perform classical music by Franz Schubert, Giovanni Bottesini and Johann Sebastian Bach. The movie will play immediately afterward on a big screen, also in the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Fourth Friday Jazz Series presents Melissa Morgan, Graham Dechter and Alex Frank performing gems from the Great American Songbook, 8 p.m. July 28. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets $18-23 in advance, $25 at the door (includes show admission, hors d’oeuvres and free valet). (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Pacific Coast Chorale will celebrate the songs of America in a concert, “Welcome to Road Trip,” 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Mt. Soledad Presbyterian Church, 6551 Soledad Mountain Road. Accompanist Rodney Girvin will performs songs that showcase various U.S. cities. Admission $15. pacificcoastchorale.org

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

There’s mischief in the woods! The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Magical fairies with love juice complicate two teen couples’ relationships in this “First Folio” Shakespearean comedy. Benjamin Cole directs his theatre school students in this entertaining summer performance, from Aug. 2 – 6.

Performances are free, outdoors at La Colonia Community Center & Park, Aug. 2 - 6 at 6 p.m., 715 Valley Ave. Solana Beach, 92075. For more information, call 858-481-1055, visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org

Coastal Artists present ‘Summer ArtSplash ‘17’

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at La Vida Del Mar from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, titled “Summer ArtSplash ‘17.” A reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with refreshments and music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

La Vida Del Mar is located at 850 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, CA 92075, two blocks east of the Coast Road, and a half block north of Via de la Valle. For more information, visit coastal-artists.org and/or srgsenior living.com, or call the Program Department at 858-755-1224.

‘Love Letters’ coming to NC Rep Aug. 7

Join North Coast Repertory Theatre Artistic Director David Ellenstein and actress Denise Young for an elegant and touching evening Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. as they read A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Love Letters “is that great work whose emotional richness requires no embellishment in order to become a full-bodied theatrical experience. Love Letters will have you laughing, sighing and possibly wiping away a few tears. A very special fundraiser featuring a champagne reception,” according to a North Coast Rep press release.

For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call 858-481-1055.

La Paloma Summer Poetry Slam

Danny Salzhandler will serve as master of ceremonies for this event July 30 at 6 p.m. that will include 17 outstanding local poets competing for cash prices at La Paloma Theater, 471 S. Coast Hwy 101.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2uAlwTk.

Waterfront Beer Festival

For the fourth year in a row, the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s finest collections of historic vessels, will host its popular annual event touted as “the best beer fest in San Diego”. This year the venue expands and the museum will be closed to the public all day Saturday, Aug. 5 to host the Beer Festival from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tickets include general admission to all ships and submarines. Guests may come aboard and choose from a delicious assortment of foods, and listen to live music. Festival participants will have the opportunity to sample assorted beers from popular local craft breweries. Guests are encouraged to take public transportation or use a ride-sharing service. The trolley stop is two blocks from the museum.

The museum is located at Star of India Wharf in downtown San Diego at 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, 92101-3309. sdmaritime.org.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Cardiff 101 Main Street is partnering with the City of Encinitas to present the 12th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. This free event features over 200 dog-related vendors and rescue groups, pet adoptions, live music, dog contests, kid activities, beer & wine oasis, food trucks and more. The event will be held at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024.

Visit cardiffdogdaysofsummer.com

The Dog Days of Summer at Horton Plaza Park

Horton Plaza Park and Arts for Learning San Diego are providing another fun, art-filled event with fantastic performances and hands-on visual arts programming as well as dog-friendly fun for families and residents to enjoy in the Park.

The Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Horton Plaza Park, located at 900 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101. Visit www.hortonplazapark.com