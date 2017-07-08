July 6: Event briefs

Summer Twilight concert July 11

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Summer Twilight concert will be held Tuesday, July 11 at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar, with DSB - The Next Best Thing To Journey performing. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert begins at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. opening performance. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

‘Tuesday Night Comics’ returns to NC Rep

The local favorite variety night show, Tuesday Night Comics, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle’s 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with his extensive list of talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime etc. This show includes: Bill Jubran as the Opening Act, Monique Marvez as the Headlining Act, Bijan Mostafavi as the Featured Act, and Tiffy Jane as the Musical Act. This show is rated R.

Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $23. Visit northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

After a 12-year hiatus, the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival presented by Payne Pest Management and Rainbow Promotions returns to San Diego July 7 – 9 at the picturesque Embarcadero Marina Park North. The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival celebrates the long-lived musical style and features a great line-up of hot summer night smooth jazz. This three-day event is open to the public on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 and unites music lovers from around the world and combines the soothing sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience. Visit sandiegosmoothjazzfestival.com

West Side Story July 21-30

The Star Theatre Company will present a fantastic production of this classic Broadway musical West Side Story July 21-30. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets on-line (no transaction fee): $10 children, $15 seniors, students, and military, $20 adults. Visit www.StarTheatreCo.com for tickets and information. This cast is comprised of 45 performers aged 15-plus. The Star Theatre Company is located at 402 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054.

‘Best in the West’ by North Coast Symphony Orchestra

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Best in the West” on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas, at the corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour Drive. Besides selections from Copland’s “Rodeo,” and several other western-themed pieces, the concert features movie medleys from, “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen” and others. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Four Concerts (and one music-inspired event)

The Farrell Family Jazz summer concert series concludes with Shai Maestro Trio, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 11. Features an Athenaeum debut by celebrated Israeli pianist Maestro. Athenaeum Music & Arts library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $21-$26 single tickets. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-the-athenaeum

California’s top opera singers come together for the Opera Wednesdays concert, 7 p.m. July 12. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. This month’s concert features: Soprano Caroline Nelms, mezzo Aumna Iqbal, tenor Felipe Prado Caceres, bass-baritone Reno Wilson and accompanist Janie Prim. Suggested donation: $10. Repeats the second Wednesday of each month. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The one and only Tony Bennett performs 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 as part of San Diego Symphony’s Summer Pops concert series. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $18. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

The 19th Summer Festival with pianist Gustavo Romero continues, 4 p.m. Sunday July 9. The four-part series of concerts, feature the works of Enrique Granados. $40-$45. Single ticket with dinner: $165. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla, (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Wander through Grace Bell’s exhibition of photographs of jazz musicians at the next Night Owls soiree “All That Jazz” with live music, drinks, and bites. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Recommended for ages 21 to 40-somethings. $5-$10. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/the-night-owls

SD Botanic Garden Insect Festival

Aspiring entomologists are invited to San Diego Botanic Garden’s Insect Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This one-of-a-kind festival is sure to intrigue bug-devotees of all ages. The event features thousands of fascinating creepy-crawlies, including live lizards, snakes and the famous Madagascar hissing cockroaches.Bug collecting, interactive insect arts and crafts, as well as tasty cooked mealworm larva – in various flavors including mesquite, teriyaki and barbeque – are just some of the engaging activities scheduled at the Festival. Local bug experts will be available for questions and more than 20 educational booths will instruct and entertain children and adults alike.

The Insect Festival is presented by the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and sponsored by K&M Pest Solutions. This event is free with paid admission or membership. Children under 12 are free.

Visit sdbgarden.org/insect.htm

Let It Flow

Through Sept. 3, Contemporary Fine Arts Gallery presents the largest solo show to date for California based painter Stephanie Paige, called “Let It Flow.” The abstract paintings are intended to bring tranquility and harmony. 7946 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. (858) 551-2020. contemporaryfineartsgallery.com