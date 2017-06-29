June 29: Event briefs

NC Rep to present 'At This Evening's Performance'

North Coast Repertory Theatre closes Season 35 with the San Diego premiere of At This Evening's Performance, an uproarious comedy about a bohemian theatre troupe appearing in an Eastern European police state. However, there is more drama backstage than onstage, with romantic entanglements, political intrigue and a wildly funny climax. This laugh-a-minute farce will have audiences reveling in the merriment.

At This Evening's Performance previews begin Wednesday, July 12 with Opening Night on Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, July 21, with the cast and artistic director. Visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opened June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at sdfair.com

'Best in the West' by North Coast Symphony Orchestra

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Best in the West” on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr., Encinitas, at the corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour Drive. Besides selections from Copland’s “Rodeo," and several other western-themed pieces, the concert features movie medleys from, “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen” and others. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

Listen and Learn

A lecture about Francis Bacon focusing on “The Late Work,” will be given by Hugh Davies, director emeritus at Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Davies did his doctoral dissertation on Bacon at Princeton University. Tickets $19. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Game On!

The world’s greatest video games — from Pac-Man to Pokémon in the eras of arcades to today’s online options — are on display at The Fleet for “Game Masters: The Exhibition,” with more than 100 playable games. The fun opens Saturday, July 1 and runs through Jan. 15, 2018. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. No extra charge for playing video games; included with admission: $19.95 with discounts. (619) 238-1233. rhfleet.org

Concerts at the Cove

The next Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove event is Thursday, June 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fletcher Cove Park (140 So. Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach). The series runs every Thursday with a different musical group through Aug. 24. Bring beach chairs, blankets, picnics and friends. Season line-up includes: June 29: Nate Donnis Trio; July 6: Hullabaloo Band; July 13: Ginger Cowgirl; July 20: Symphony String Quartet; July 27: Jimmy & Enrique; Aug. 3: Rockademy: The Special Guests & Too Loud; Aug. 10: Mike Myrdal; Aug. 17: Navy 32nd Street Brass Band; Aug. 24: Sully & The Blue-Eyed Soul Band.

For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call the city at 858-720-2453.

Arigato for the Auto

San Diego Automotive Museum has gathered a unique collection of Japanese classic cars, many of which were not originally sold in the United States, for the exhibition “Japanese Steel,” on exhibit to Sept. 17. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets: $9. 2080 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 231-2886. sdautomuseum.org

Music Everywhere

Ossie Arciniega, considered the “Romantic Voice of San Diego,” will be joined by guitarist Carlos Velasco, Ossie’s son AJ on percussion, and Kevin Moraine, for an evening of Latin music, dinner and dancing. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. $30-$35 in advance, $40 at the door. RSVP: (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Whether you love the songs “A Whole New World,” “Hakuna Matata” or “Beauty and the Beast,” La Jolla United Methodist Church will have them all at their Disney-themed summer pops concert and ice cream social, 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at 6063 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Freewill offering. Hear the Chancel and Dorian Bell Choirs, as well as solos, duets and instrumentals. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

Star-Spangled Pops (part of the San Diego Symphony Bayside Summer Nights) opens with music as a tribute to music of America, from Broadway to patriotic favorites, 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 1-2. Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Tickets from $18. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

The Athenaeum Summer Festival with pianist Gustavo Romero and the works of Enrique Granados opens 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. An annual tradition, the concert series also has a dinner option. Tickets from $40. (858) 454-5872 ljathenaeum.org

It’s All About Art

La Jolla Historical Society’s exhibit “Belle Baranceanu: The La Jolla Murals” features preliminary drawings used by the artist to re-create “The Seven Arts” mural formerly at La Jolla High School from 1939-40. It’s on display noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday until Sept. 3 at La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

James Verbicky’s ninth solo exhibition, “Luminescent Mind: A Decade of Works,” closes July 2 at Madison Gallery, 1055 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit showcases the artist’s progression through abstractions and mixed media. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. (858) 459-0836. madisongalleries.com

The latest exhibit at Monarch Arredon Contemporary — “Duality” by André Desjardins — looks at the “balance between anxiety, dissolution, peace and fulfillment.” See it through July 15. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, by appointment Monday-Wednesday, 862 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. (858) 454-1231. monarchfineart.com.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4 as part of the national Blue Star Museum Program.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Movie Time: Saturday Summer Surf Film

The staff at the Cardiff Library will present a feature surf film on the library's big screen on July 1 at 2 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Summer Concerts by the Sea: Tom Curren

The rock musician will hold a free concert July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street, Encinitas.

The event will also include hands-on exhibits, demos and free goodies. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs. Dogs and alcohol are not allowed.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2tKMK5K.