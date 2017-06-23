June 22: Event briefs

The New Orca Encounter

SeaWorld San Diego’s Orca Encounter experience offers a new way to connect with the ocean’s most powerful predator. Witness their natural behaviors up close while an expansive infinity screen brings the killer whales’ story to life in exciting, immersive detail. Visitors will learn about orca hunting techniques, complex communication codes, the role of family and the importance of play. SeaWorld is open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday in summer months. Admission and entertainment schedules at (619) 222-4732. seaworld.com

King Richard II at The Old Globe

Robert Sean Leonard (TV’s “House,” The Old Globe’s Pygmalion) returns to the Globe now through July 15 in the title role of one of the greatest of Shakespeare’s towering cycle of history plays King Richard II. Convinced of his divine right to rule, King Richard acts recklessly and provides the canny Henry Bolingbroke an opening to seize the crown. Filled with magnificent verse and Shakespeare’s characteristic wisdom and insight, King Richard II is a deeply moving and insightful portrait of how the forces of history collide and combust to shape a nation’s political landscape. It’s a perfect play to begin the Globe’s 2017 Festival. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Visit www.theoldglobe.org

Osher Lifelong Learning at UC San Diego

Summer Quarter registration is now open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). The Institute offers stimulating daily lectures and seminars for individuals over 50 years of age who become members. The first lecture begins on Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. Class offerings include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of Art & Music, Law & Society, Science & Engineering, among many other subjects. All lectures are held on the Extension campus located at 9600 North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla. Summer quarter lecture subjects include Igor Stravinsky, Art History of the United States, the Supreme Court, Changing Oceans Ecosystems and New Planets. For information on membership and more, visit www.olli.ucsd.edu or cLL 858-534-3409.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opened June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at sdfair.com

Community Concerts

The Young Lions All-Stars, presented by Gilbert Castellanos, will take on jazz classics at the Fourth Friday Jazz series, 8 p.m. June 23 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $18-$23 in advance, $25 at the door. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

The Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra, with concertmasters and principal players from the nation’s most distinguished orchestras, will be joined by internationally renowned soloists to perform Mozart’s “Divertimento for Wind Sextet, K. 252” and Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John J. Hopkins Drive, La Jolla. Tickets: $58. mainlymozart.com

Violinist Victoria Martino will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the death of Georg Philipp Telemann, with a concert titled “Fantasia,” 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $30-$35. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Art Exhibits

Experience the beauty and power of French Impressionism with a viewing of Claude Monet’s 1904 water lily painting, “Le Bassin de Nympheas,” beginning June 24 at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, as part of the “Reflections on Monet” exhibit. On loan from the Denver Art Museum, the painting will be on display alongside three Post-Impressionist works from the Museum’s permanent collection through Jan. 21, 2018 Monet’s famous Water Lilies series includes 250 works depicting the lily pond in his garden at Giverny from the late 1890s to 1910. Admission: $10-$15. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

Artist/architect James Hubbell has a selection of his stained glass, paintings and sculptures in “That Which Must Be Hidden,” through Friday, July 23 at the gallery/library of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. (858) 459-3421. sjbts.

A reception for Erin Hanson’s Coastal California is set for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at her gallery, 9705 Carroll Centre Road, San Diego, 92126. Guests will see 20 original paintings and partake of wine and refreshments. (858) 324-4644. contact@erinhanson.com

Prepare for anything but the norm at the second event in the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD)’s new eXit pARTy series. With hands-on activities, a performance by artist Angela Jennings, specialities by Snake Oil Cocktail Company, and live music curated by A Ship in the Woods, the event offers new ways to engage with contemporary art, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 1100 Kettner Blvd., downtown San Diego. Free to members, $25 non-members. (858) 454-3541. mcasd.org

Murals of La Jolla Walking Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. from the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library patio, 1008 Wall St. The summer sessions are set for Wednesdays: June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30. The event is free, but reservations are requested at (858) 454-5872. (Wear comfortable shoes!) muralsoflajolla.com

