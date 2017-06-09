June 8: Event briefs

Country Friends ‘Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon’

The Country Friends will hold a “Race Day Fashion Show & Luncheon” Wednesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mille Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe. The benefit event features fashions from Maggie B and Mister B, the opportunity to shop new and preferred vendor boutiques, modeling and a luncheon, and an opportunity drawing to win items donated by the vendors.

Visit www.thecountryfriends.org or call 858-756-1192 for more information.

Next Good Earth/Great Chef event

The Good Earth/Great Chef series presents Joshua McFadden Sunday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe with his new cookbook “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables.” The San Diego food community is invited to attend the event for an exciting morning with the author, complete with music, drinks and small bites inspired by the book. McFadden, chef and owner of renowned trattoria Ava Gene’s in Portland, Ore., is a vegetable whisperer.

Rain or shine, free. Chino Farm is located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque Rancho Santa Fe. Visit goodearthgreatchefs.com

‘An Evening with Groucho’ at NC Rep

Award-winning actor/director Frank Ferrante celebrates comedian Groucho Marx in a one-man show with music, 7:30 p.m., June 12-13 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Ferrante sings, dances, tells stories, performs classic Groucho routines and one-liners. Tickets: $35 with discounts. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org/variety_night

TPHS student mural unveiling

On Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. the San Dieguito Heritage Museum will hold an unveiling and celebration of a mural depicting flowers and plants once grown in the San Dieguito area. Fourteen students from Torrey Pines High School, under the direction of Encinitas artist Jennifer Richards, painted the mural, which will become a permanent part of the museum’s tribute to the San Dieguito region’s flower growing heritage. Share a memory! Explore the museum. Light refreshments.

450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas. For information about Saturday’s ceremony, contact Evelyn Weidner, 760-753-6086 or 760-809-0789.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opened June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at sdfair.com

Celebrate Father’s Day with the Maritime Museum of San Diego

The Maritime Museum of San Diego plans Father’s Day fun Saturday, June 17 or Sunday, June 18 aboard the schooner Californian, official tall ship of California, and San Salvador, a 1542 galleon replica. Each adult receives a delicious bratwurst sandwich, chips, and a cold beer prior to sailing. Hotdogs and soft drinks are available for the kids. The three-hour sailing trip will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m.

Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets are available at www.sdmaritime.org or call (619) 234-9153, ext. 106 for details.

Biomimicry Nature Tour

Saturday, June 24: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., San Elijo Lagoon

An invention as simple as Velcro mimics the interlocking hooks in common burrs that attach to our hiking shoes. That’s copying nature’s best designs, the focus of a tour designed to open the ways we think inside nature’s strategies and patterns. Guest expert, Jacques Chirazi with Biomimicry San Diego, will lead the nature walk with hands-on activities including a scavenger hunt, a blindfold exercise to enhance the other senses, and nature drawing. Visit SanElijo.org/Events

Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association is holding its annual Summer Solstice celebration on June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the ocean-front Powerhouse Park. This event is the premier kick off to summer celebration and will feature tastes from more than 20 exceptional coastal eateries. In addition there will be more than 25 craft breweries and vineyards participating along with distilled spirits and organic beverages. Sip and sup while enjoying the live sounds of local band Second Cousins, and enjoy the Del Mar Lifeguard’s Tiki Torch Paddle Out at sunset.

This is a sell out event and tickets are limited, so order online now at visitdelmarvillage.com or check out visitdelmarvillagesummersolstice2.comfor further information.

Off Track Gallery to host artists reception

The public is invited to an artists' reception honoring two talented San Dieguito Art Guild members, Karen Fidel (pottery) and Dolores Renner (jewelry), on June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, suite C-103.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.offtrackgallery.com.

Listen and Learn

Mangroves, trees that form forests in the transition between land and sea, provide an essential habitat for a great diversity of plants and animals and are critical habitat worldwide. The Perspectives on Ocean Sciences lecture series will present “Mangroves: The Skin of our Coasts,” 7-8 p.m., Monday, June 12, with Scripps Oceanography’s Octavio Abrurto at Birch Aquariun, 2300 Expedition Way. Admission: $5-$8, (858) 534-5771. aquarium.ucsd.edu