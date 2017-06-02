June 1: Event briefs

‘Escape to Margaritaville’ cast ‘Meet & Greet Brunch’

The Lodge at Torrey Pines is partnering with La Jolla Playhouse for a special culinary and musical event on June 10 from 10 a.m.-noon. Get a taste of the brand new musical “Escape to Margaritaville” before it hits Broadway with the cast “Meet & Greet Brunch” – a grand outdoor dining experience at The Lodge along with several performance numbers from the cast. Contact: 858-453-4420, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road.

Tickets at lodgetorreypines.com/escape.php or visit lajollaplayhouse.org

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opens June 2 and runs through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s fair is “Where the West is Fun.”

The fair is closed on the first four Mondays (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) and the first three Tuesdays (June 6, 13 and 20). Learn more at sdfair.com

Free meditation teaching & practice with expert

Join renowned meditation master Orgyen Chowang Rinpoche on Friday, June 2, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito (1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach) for a special mediation talk exploring the pristine nature of the mind.

Using simple language based on teachings from his book, “Our Pristine Mind: A Practical Guide to Unconditional Happiness,” Rinpoche will provide precise, experiential instructions drawn from the Dzogchen mind-class teachings that make this life-transforming realization attainable for all. These teachings are deeply relevant whether one is just seeking a happier life or are pursuing the spiritual journey all the way to enlightenment.

Open to the public. All levels of meditation experience welcome. For more information, contact Roger Parker at regor4444@aol.com or call 760-294-1251.

Opening Day of San Diego Polo

Opening Day of San Diego Polo takes place Sunday, June 11, 12:30 p.m. at the San Diego Surf Polo Fields. The event will include two high intensity polo matches at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - including the first- ever SDSPC USA vs. Argentina feature match.

Visit www.sandiegopolo.com

‘Brunch with the Band’

On Sunday, June 4 at Shores Park (east of Stratford, south of 9th Street) from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. the Del Mar Foundation will be hosting “Brunch with the Band,” free music and dancing for the young and young at heart featuring Hullabaloo, San Diego’s “Favorite Kid Folk Band.” There will be face painting, fun and lite bites! Registration is requested at www.delmarfoundation.org

Cinema by the Sea

On Saturday, June 10 the Del Mar Foundation invites all to see “Zootopia,” the second movie of Cinema by the Sea, a series of family-fun outdoor films at the Del Mar Shores Park this summer season. Zootopia will be shown at Del Mar Shores Park (between Camino del Mar, 9th Street, and Stratford Court) starting at sunset, which is at 7:58 p.m., on Saturday, June 10.

TPHS Spring Fling

The TPHS Foundation will hold the first “Spring Fling” community event on Thursday, June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the grass in the TPHS Quad. All current, past and future Falcons and their families, as well as members of the community at large, are invited and encouraged to attend.

This event will feature student performances from the TP Dance Team, student bands, guest DJs, TP Idol finalists and the TP Improv Club. Several popular food trucks will be on site during the event, including Porkyland, Graters Grilled Cheese, Flippin Pizza, Baked Bear, and Kona Ice. Booster groups will be selling soda, water, candy, snacks and hosting a bake sale to raise funds for their programs.

Earl Warren Middle School Arts Festival

Earl Warren Middle School will hold its semi-annual Arts Festival, a fundraising event designed to celebrate the visual and performing art classes, on Thursday, June 1, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Earl Warren Middle School’s “Seahawk Village.” Studio and digital art will be on display, drama students will perform “Man Overboard!,” and guitar students will play a concert. Local Rudy’s street tacos and quesadillas will be available for purchase. The community is welcome to attend the event.

Starry Starry Night benefit for Voices for Children

Save the date: Starry Starry Night, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Voices for Children’s signature event since 2002, Starry Starry Night is one of San Diego’s most stunning and successful galas, raising more than $1.3 million to benefit foster youth in San Diego County. The evening includes an elegant cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, live auction, and lively after-party with dancing under the starry sky.

Location: Del Dios Ranch, 7010 El Camino Del N, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. 858-598-2261, events@speakupnow.org, speakupnow.org

Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

The 14th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas CA 92024). The net proceeds from the event will be divided between several 501c(3) charities.

The event will feature beverages from 25 wineries, breweries and other vendors, a taste sampling of over 24 local restaurants’ best dishes and desserts, live music, and a large silent auction and a raffle that has over $5,000 of items from local businesses and friends to support the event’s beneficiaries.

Ticket sales close the evening of Friday, June 2. For tickets, go to encinitaswinefestival.com

Fashion Meets Physics

The Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination will present an evening with Sir Roger Penrose, the celebrated English mathematician and physicist, as well as author of numerous books. His talk is titled “Fashion, Faith and Fantasy and the Big Questions in Modern Physics,” a book signing will follow, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 at Hojel Auditorium, Institute of the Americas, UC San Diego, 302 International Lane. Admission: $10 (students with ID $5). Pangea Parking Structure is nearest the auditorium. Short-term permits for purchase from kiosks. (858) 534-6875. imagination.ucsd.edu

History of Handbags, Girlfriends!