April 27: Event briefs

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health, will be held Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. It features more than 450 booths, family/children activities, and four entertainment stages. Location: Highway 101 in Encinitas from D street to J street.

In the Beer Garden, local favorite Stone Brewing Company will feature several styles of tasty brews on tap with proceeds benefiting Encinitas 101Main Street Association.

For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com

La Jolla Playhouse to present ‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The world-premiere musical, Escape to Margaritaville, will be presented at the La Jolla Playhouse running May 9 – June 25 (and already extended with another week of performances due to popular demand). Helmed by Playhouse Artistic Director and musical theatre maestro Christopher Ashley, co-written by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, with music and lyrics by American music icon Jimmy Buffett, this production is bound for Broadway in 2018.

Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. Welcome to Margaritaville, the island paradise where city folk get away from it all and the locals get into the kind of trouble you can almost always sweet talk your way out of. Featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, this new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he’s got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

For tickets and more information, visit www.lajollaplayhouse.org

SEAL Family Foundation benefit

The sixth annual fundraiser to benefit the SEAL Family Foundation will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the Del Mar Country Club. This year’s golf tournament and dinner gala will thank the Naval Special Warfare community and their families for their military service, and to honor their fallen heroes.

Captain Richard Phillips, who was dramatically rescued from the clutches of Somali Pirates by Navy SEALs in 2009 and was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 2013 film Captain Phillips, will be the keynote speaker at the event. For more information, visit www.supportourwarriors.org or contact Carol Tuller at 619-344-0344, x715.

Children to perform The Lion King, Jr.

Youth performers from The Star Theatre will present a production of The Lion King, Jr. on select days from May 5 to May 14. Children from all over North San Diego County will be in the show, according to a news release from The Star Theatre.

Shows are 7:30 pm Fridays, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturdays; and 2 pm Sundays. Tickets cost $10 for children; $15 for seniors, students and military; and $20 for adults. For tickets and more information, visit www.startheatreco.com

French film comedy

Friday, April 28, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free.

Foreign Film: Les Vacances de Monsieur Hulot. French with English subtitles. This 1953 French comedy follows the generally harmless misadventures of a lovable, gauche Frenchman, as he joins the “newly emerging holiday-taking classes” for a summer vacation at a modest seaside resort. The film affectionately lampoons several elements of French political and economic classes, from chubby capitalists and self-important Marxist intellectuals, to petty proprietors and drab dilettantes. Most of these characters find it nearly impossible to free themselves, even temporarily, from their rigid social roles in order to relax and enjoy life. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Taste of Cardiff

It’s time once again to exercise your culinary palates and celebrate the beauty of Cardiff-bythe-Sea at the 8th Annual Taste of Cardiff Thursday, May 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. at downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Cardiff Restaurant Row. Cardiff 101 Main Street invites everyone to enjoy an evening of strolling through the beautiful coastal community while savoring the very best of Cardiff’s delectable cuisine and libations from local breweries and wineries.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cardiff101.com

Olivenhain Bratwurst & Beer Festival

Olivenhain’s longest continually running community event, the Bratwurst & Beer Festival, is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024. Visit www.olivenhain.org

2017 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, hosts the 2017 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.

Laurence Luckinbill’s ‘LYNDON’ coming to NC Rep

Broadway actor Laurence Luckinbill stars as Lyndon Johnson at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach May 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. He was the greatest master of Congress in history, and came to the presidency after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Johnson proved himself to be a brilliant and disciplined liberal Democrat who created 200 pieces of domestic legislation for the American people. This stage reading was written by Laurence Luckinbill. For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org

‘Take It Outside California!’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is joining the second annual Take It Outside California! initiative the first weekend in May to better connect all Californians to great outdoor places and experiences. This year, SDRVC will be partnering with Rincon Consultants to host Day Out in Del Dios Gorge, a recreational hike along the San Dieguito River Park’s Coast to Crest Trail at Del Dios Gorge on May 6 at 9 a.m. This event is free. Hikers should meet at the Santa Fe Valley Staging Area. Directions will be provided upon registration.

Register at https://form.jotform.com/71086296041152