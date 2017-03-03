March 2: Event briefs

Arts Alive Banner Unveiling March 5

Join Leucadia 101 and The 101 Artists’ Colony for the 2017 Arts Alive Banner Unveiling on March 5 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at The Leichtag Commons (441 Saxony Rd., Encinitas) in Barn 2.

Each year the Arts Alive Encinitas exhibit features 101 local artist creations in a fantastic display of color on the lamp posts along a 6-mile stretch of historic Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia, Encinitas and Cardiff-by-the-Sea. See the 2017 banners for the first time at the unveiling and place your starting bids on your favorite ones.

The Leichtag Commons is home to Coastal Roots Farm, a nonproft farm and community education center. Take advantage of a farm tour during your visit for the unveiling and make sure to buy some beautiful produce at the “Pay What You Can Farm Stand” open from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. on event day.

For more information, visit www.leucadia101.com/arts-alive/

320 musicians fill the stage for Verdi’s Magnificent ‘Requiem’

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) presents the concert event of the season. Music Director Steven Schick conducts orchestra and chorus, four operatic soloists, and two guest choruses in Giuseppe Verdi’s magnificent Requiem. There will be three performances of this concert: March 17-19.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the LJS&C office at (858) 534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA

Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) will present its third juried Artist Alliance members’ exhibition. Ninety-two artworks were chosen from more than 900 submissions, representing artists working in a wide variety of media and exploring a diverse range of subjects and styles. Juried by Karen McGuire of the Canon Gallery in Carlsbad and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art in Laguna Beach, this exhibition features a cross-section of the most noteworthy artwork from OMA’s talented artist members.

The Artist Alliance exhibition at OMA runs from March 4 through Aug. 27. OMA is located at 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Please call (760) 435-3721 or go online for hours. www.oma-online.org An artist reception is scheduled for March 25 from 6-7 p.m. Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA

Poetry & Art Series 2017

On Saturday, March 25, Poetry & Art Series 2017 presents artist and performer Perry Vasquez and San Diego poet Sunny Rey. Renowned street artist, Mr. Maxx Moses makes a special guest appearance. People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards follow featured readings and performances. DJ GillSotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and plenty of time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $5 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org and here: P&A Facebook and SDAI Facebook

Full Moon hike with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy

A family-friendly, easy hike will be held March 12 at 7 p.m. by the light of the moon along the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Don’t forget your flashlights! Dogs on leash are welcome.

Free. Donations appreciated. Directions provided upon registration at www.form.jotform.com/61446150600141

Spring Home/Garden Show returns to DM Fairgrounds

Now in its 32nd year, the Spring Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 3-5 for a three-day extravaganza of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes (created exclusively for the Show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

For more information, visit www.springhomegardenshow.com.

Lots of Music in the Air

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen, with violist Ivo-Jan van der Werff and bassist Timothy Pitts, will perform the Schubert “Trout” Quintet and the Schumann Piano Quartet, in concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber-concert-series

La Jolla Music Society presents two concerts at the Music of Contemporary Art San Diego’s Sherwood Auditorium this week. First, violinist Caroline Goulding takes the stage as part of the San Diego Youth Symphony, 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 with $20 admission (she also performs 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John J Hopkins Drive, tickets $30). At 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Brad Mehldau will performs as part of the piano series, tickets from $30. 700 Prospect St. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

The Dublin Guitar Quartet, the first classical quartet devoted entirely to new music, performs 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Presented by ArtPower, the program includes: Bryce Dessner’s “Aheym,” Philip Glass’s “Saxophone Quartet,” Rachel Grimes’s “Book of Leaves,” William Kanengiser’s “Gongan,” Nikita Koshkin’s “Changing the Guard,” György Ligeti’s “Inaktelki Nóták” and “Mátraszentimrei Dalok” and Urmas Sisask’s “Songs in Honour of the Virgin Mary.” Tickets from $28. (858) 534-8497. musicweb.ucsd.edu

Stage Presence

13 La Jolla youths will enter a “world of pure imagination” in the J*Company production of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” matinee and evening shows March 10-26 in the Garfield Theater at the Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. La Jollan Nathan Conlan takes the Gene Wilder-inspired title role, Ben Jimenez is Mike Teavee and Marina Hall is Violet Beauregarde. Tickets: $19-$17. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

In a modern, post-apocalyptic interpretation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” the UC San Diego Department of Theater & Dance presents “The Taming of the Shrew(d),” matinees and evenings through March 11 at Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, on the UCSD campus. Tickets: $20. (858) 534-4574. theatre.ucsd.edu

Lectures for Learning

The next CARTA Public Symposium will address “Awareness of Death and Personal Mortality: Implications for Anthropogeny” through speakers on various sub-topics, 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Salk Institute Conrad T. Prebys auditorium, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Because a full house is expected, the symposium will be live-streamed and shown on screenings in the auditorium lobby. Free. Register or learn more: carta.anthropogeny.org