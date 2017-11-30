Nov. 30: Event briefs

RSF Library Guild Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle

The RSF Library Guild will present its 27th Annual Christmas Tea & Tree Raffle Friday, Dec. 8 from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. The event will feature holiday creations, music and treats. Event times: Adults only: 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Rowe School choir performance: 2:30 p.m.; All ages welcome: 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Tree and wreath raffle: 4 p.m.

Raffle tickets on sale beginning Dec. 5 for $1 each or $10 for 12. Feeling festive? Decorate your own table top tree, wreath or menorah for the raffle. Please deliver your items to the library by Wednesday, Dec. 6, for display.

This is a free event sponsored by the RSF Library Guild. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit rsflibraryguild.org.

RSF Chanukah Library Hour for children Dec. 7

The RSF Chanukah Library Hour will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the RSF Library. Children will learn about the miracles of Chanukah hands on and create their very own chanukah candles.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Contact Chabad Jewish Center of RSF for more information at www.jewishRSF.com or 858-756-7571.

Miracles and Magic of Chanukah

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF presents Miracles and Magic of Chanukah featuring a special performance with South Africa’s #1 illusionist Ilan Smith

The RSF Chanukah Celebration will be held on the first night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at The Inn at RSF, 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Free admission, fun for the whole family. The celebration will include the RSF Menorah Lighting, illusionist Ilan Smith, ice skating, live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, crafts, face painting and more.

Chanukah gelt for all, with special thanks to Dr. Bob and Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.jewishrsf.com, 858-756-7571.

RSF Firefighters toy drive

The Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters are once again hosting their annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive in hopes of making the season a bit brighter for local children.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Firefighter Kyle Carranza, who is coordinating this year’s toy drive. “It’s a simple gesture, but it can make such a difference for these kids. We hope that partnering with Toys for Tots will allow us to reach even more children this Christmas.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are being accepted now through Monday, Dec. 18, at all six Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District fire stations:

• Fire Station No. 1: 16936 El Fuego in Rancho Santa Fe

• Fire Station No. 2: 16930 Four Gee Road in 4S Ranch

• Fire Station No. 3: 6424 El Apajo in Fairbanks Ranch

• Fire Station No. 4: 18040 Calle Ambiente in Cielo

• Fire Station No. 5: 2604 Overlook Point Road in Harmony Grove

• Fire Station No. 6: 20223 Elfin Forest Road in Elfin Forest.

Directions to these fire stations can be found at www.rsf-fire.org.

Wreath-Making Workshop

The RSF Garden Club will hold its Annual Wreath-Making Workshop Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the RSF Community Center. Join the event to create your own holiday wreath. Bring clippers, scissors and any other decor you’d like to use. All other supplies will be provided. This event is complimentary for Garden Club and Community Center members. Guests $15. Please RSVP by Dec. 2 by calling 858-756-1554 or email shelly@rsfgardenclub.org. Make checks payable to RSF Garden Club, PO Box 483, RSF 92067. The RSF Community Center is located at 5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe.

A quartet of holiday shows at North Coast Rep

December theatregoers will find something for everyone’s taste at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Impro Theatre “Dickens Unscripted” Dec. 8-10 is a winter holiday improvised gift for the literary minded; “From Berlin to Brooks: Celebrating Broadway!” Dec. 16-17 is an evening of Broadway’s greatest songs by some of America’s most successful Jewish songwriters; finally the return Dec. 20-24 of “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” is certain to delight the entire family; and due to popular demand North Coast Rep is bringing back Elijah Rock’s “Gershwin For My SOul” Dec. 18.

For more information on the Rep’s holiday shows, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at (858)-481-1055. Students, military and educators - $3 off admission. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach

Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration

This year, as families gather around Christmas trees and holiday tables across the world, over one million newly adopted pets will join the festivities thanks to Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual global adoption campaign – Home 4 the Holidays, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. Helen Woodward Animal Center invites animal-lovers and their furry family members to share the joys of the adoption season at the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration, hosted by Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town on Saturday, Dec. 9 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 4133 Taylor St., San Diego, CA 92110. People and pets welcome.

Set to reach another million adoptions this year, families and their pets are encouraged to attend the free Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays Celebration with seasonal activities for all. In addition to world-class, pet-themed holiday shopping at Bazaar del Mundo, holiday festivities will include a pet holiday photo-station with Santa Paws, festive backdrops, and costumes for seasonal photos and cards; opportunity drawings; a holiday canine costume contest ($10 donation to enter); delicious treats for purchase; and available adoptable pups to snuggle.

To adopt, make a donation, or for more information, please contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at: 858-756-4117, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. For more information on Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays®, go to www.home4theholidays.org.

The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea

The Country Friends will hold its 22nd Annual Holiday Tea Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event will feature a two-course plated luncheon with dessert buffet, informal modeling by vendors, boutique shopping with a complementary glass of sparkling wine and opportunity prizes. Event fee: $85 per person. Register at conta.cc/2iRXDik

Upcoming Shows at the Belly Up

‘90s night at Belly Up

Dec. 2 is ‘90s night at the Belly Up featuring No Duh - A Tribute to No Doubt, the Fooz Fighters and Pearl Jammed. The show is Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Tickets are available online at bellyup.com, by phone at (858) 481-8140 or at the Box Office. Tickets are $16 and the show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, 92075

Abbey Road’s Christmas With the Beatles

Featuring all the top hits of the Beatles along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road’s Christmas With the Beatles promises to be a night of fun. Abbey Road recreates an authentic Beatles concert experience, with period-accurate costume changes, too. Don’t miss this special night filled with Abbey Road’s mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves. Friday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. at the Belly Up. Tickets are $16/$18 and available online www.bellyup.com, by phone (858) 481-8140 or at the box office. The show is 21+ Doors are at 8:30 p.m.

The Boss vs. Bon Jovi

The Boss vs. Bon Jovi - two of the greatest bands face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. Bruce Springsteen, represented by tribute band Springsteen Experience engage in a barrage of hits against premier Bon Jovi tribute band, Livin’ on a Prayer. The show is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach. Tickets are available online at www.bellyup.com, by phone at (858) 481-8140 or at the Box Office. Tickets are $15 and the show is 21+. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach, CA 92075

The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea

The Country Friends will hold its 22nd Annual Holiday Tea Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event will feature a two-course plated luncheon with dessert buffet, informal modeling by vendors, boutique shopping with a complementary glass of sparkling wine and opportunity prizes. Event fee: $85 per person. Register at conta.cc/2iRXDik

LIFE film: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’

LIFE San Elijo presents a free screening of the Argentinian film “The Secret in Their Eyes” on Dec. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

The movie follows a retired legal counselor in Argentina who writes a novel hoping to find closure for one of his past unresolved homicide cases and for his unreciprocated love with his superior-both of which still haunt him decades later.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

American Legion Post 416 hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic

American Legion Post 416, Encinitas 501(c) 19 veterans nonprofit hosts The Army v Navy College Football Classic Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tented outdoor event with food, drink specials, free parking and a Kids Fun Zone. Fun for the entire family. Address: 210 West F Street, Encinitas. For more information, call 760-753-5674.

Scrooge! The Musical’

The Village Church Community Theater will hold performances of “Scrooge! The Musical” by Leslie Bricusse and Charles Dickens (based on A Christmas Carol), Samuel French, Inc.

Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit villagechurchcommunitytheater.org

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe presents Olde Fashioned Christmas

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will hold its 4th Annual Olde Fashioned Christmas Friday, Dec. 1.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with the ice rink ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shortly after, skate under the stars in the outdoor, synthetic ice-skating rink. Events: 5-9 p.m.: Ice skating and roasting s’mores; 5 – 7:30 p.m.: Soup challenge: taste soups and vote on your favorite; 6 p.m. – Lighting of 20-foot Christmas tree; 6:30 p.m.: Santa will arrive and be available for pictures with kids. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

The ice-skating rink will be open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Visit theinnatrsf.com

Santa by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting in Del Mar

The annual Santa by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting event in Del Mar will take place Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3-5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street,

Bring the whole family to see Santa in the Del Mar Village. This is a free holiday event that begins at 3 p.m., with the annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. The event features free pictures with Santa, live music by the Original Dickens Carolers, holiday treats and drinks, letters to Santa workshop, and more. Go to visitdelmarvillage.com

Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event at Fletcher Cove Park on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Annual Parade of Lights Dinner hosted by Maritime Museum

Maritime Museum of San Diego, where visitors explore dockside the entire collection of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine with just one admission ticket, announces the 2017 Parade of Lights Dinner and Winter Wonderland holiday event. Festive fun organized to complement the delicious holiday

buffet to include “ice” skating, photos with Santa, hot cocoa, cider, and holiday cookies.The buffet and no-host bar will be open 5 p.m. –8 p.m. on Sunday evenings, Dec.10 or 17. More details are available at sdmaritime.org.

Garden of Lights

After the sun goes down in December, the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland. More than 125,000 sparkling lights illuminate the flora of this fantastic 37-acre urban oasis each evening from 5 – 9 p.m. for a magical holiday experience. Garden of Lights also feaures great music, food, visits with Santa and more.

Garden of Lights runs Dec. 2-23 and Dec. 26-30.

Tickets for Garden of Lights are available at the Welcome Center at the SD Botanic Garden on the evening of visitation. There are no advance ticket sales available at the Garden or on the website. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024,sdbgarden.org.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ at Old Globe

The Old Globe’s 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will run now through Dec. 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets: www.TheOldGlobe.org, (619) 23-GLOBE or visit the Box Office.

Tim Flannery & Friends to perform at Maritime Museum

Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to a world-class collection of historic sailing ships, steam-powered boats, and submarines, each offering entertaining and educational exhibits, announces the return of Tim Flannery and Friends performance aboard the world’s oldest active sailing ship Star of India. Tim Flannery & Friends will perform a colorful blend of folk, country and traditional music and storytelling Saturday, Dec. 16. Some of San Diego’s most popular artists have been known to join Tim Flannery for a special night of music such as Eve Selis and Steve Poltz. Flannery’s music now also serves another purpose: every cent from ticket sales benefit his nonprofit, the Love Harder Project, for anti-bullying and anti-violence programs across the country.

Entrance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Concert tickets are $49 for adults 21 and older. VIP tickets are available for $85 which includes heavy appetizers, two complimentary drinks, concert and early entry for seat selection. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sdmaritime.org/publicevents or by calling 619-234-9153 ext. 106.

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: Poulenc’s ‘Gloria’

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus will present Poulenc’s great choral work “Gloria” and more Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Mandeville Auditorium, UC San Diego.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 858-534-4637 or visit lajollasymphony.com.

‘Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas’

Lythgoe Family Panto will present “Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate’s Christmas” at the Balboa Theatre Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 27-31.

The production is a flying, singing and swashbuckling holiday adventure performed in the style of a British panto. Step into the Balboa Theatre and embark on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan, as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to the Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

Local performers include Bella Pavan, Sofia Mah (Carmel Valley); Riley Washington (Del Mar); Hunter Luedde (Encinitas); and Alexandra Flower (Rancho Santa Fe).

Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego 92101. Visit bit.ly/2iwi7Of

Holiday Cabaret

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra directed by Daniel Swem will perform “Holiday Cabaret” on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. The concert features festive holiday selections, including “Festive Sounds of Hanukah,” Dances from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” “The Polar Express” by Silvestri and Ballard, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and more. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max.

For more information visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation.

San Dieguito Art Guild Holiday Bazaar

The San Dieguito Art Guild presents its seventh annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (corner of Encinitas Blvd and Balour), Encinitas. Admission to the Bazaar and ample parking are free. For more information, go to OffTrackGallery.com, call 760-942-3636, or contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com.

‘Deck the Halls’

Del Mar Art Center Gallery, located in the Del Mar Plaza, is hosting its annual holiday season celebration and fundraiser titled “Deck the Halls”! Saturday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. The event will feature fine art, holiday items, refreshments, live music and more. The gallery is located in the Plaza-top level on the corner of Camino del Mar and 15th Street in Del Mar. Two-hour underground parking will be validated. The event officially starts at 5 p.m., but auction items will be out for viewing the day before. Visit dmacgallery.com

Kids Theater

“The Little Prince” is on stage with matinee and evening shows Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. This play with music, tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted Aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert, and a mysterious Little Prince who tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy. Tickets from $16. (858) 481-1055. northcoastreptheatreschool.org

French Film

The French Film Club of San Diego presents “In Harmony,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at San Diego French-American School, 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. An injured equestrian stuntman (Albert Dupontel) develops a bond with his insurance agent (Cécile De France) in this 2015 film. At 6:30 p.m. prior to the screening, join a meet-and-greet fundraising event with the French adaptive surfing National Team. Tickets $9. SDFrenchFilmClub@gmail.com

Brooklyn-Born Stars

The “Boys and Girls from Brooklyn” lecture series examines the lives and music of four great musicians who were born in the borough: George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Beverly Sills and Barbra Streisand. Lecturers will compare and contrast not only the musical worlds they came from, but also their personal struggles and achievements, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets $28-$36. (858) 362-1348. sdcjc.org

Author Talks

Denis Leary, comedian, actor and author of “Why We Suck,” presents his latest work, “Why We Don’t Suck,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. $29.09 general admission includes one pre-signed copy of the book. Presented by Warwick’s. (858) 454-0347. Warwicks.com