Scripps Family Estate Sale to benefit Just in Time for Foster Youth and Humble Design

The family of Kathy and Bill Scripps, together with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Just in Time for Foster Youth and Humble Design have created a unique collaboration to address the growing issue of homelessness in San Diego County.

More than 500 items of household furniture and accessories donated by the Scripps family will be sold at an estate sale to benefit foster youth and homeless families. The sale will take place at a 10,000-sq.-ft. warehouse at 220 N. Quince Street, Escondido, CA 92025, starting with a preview from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday Jan. 26, followed by an auction from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. An open sale will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. If there are any remaining items, the sale will continue on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The public is invited to purchase quality furnishings at a great price and help meet one of San Diego’s most pressing needs.

Kathy Scripps shared, “Our family loved the idea of giving other families a warm and comfortable home after facing homelessness. Having a safe, stable place to live is a critical need for families and for young people entering adulthood.”

Pacific Sotheby’s real estate agents, Scott Robeson and Cathy Gilchrist-Colmar, who are selling the Scripps’ home in Rancho Santa Fe, added, “Our first priority is always to help people achieve their dreams, whether it’s families who are making their next move or foster youth and families who are creating a new life for themselves.”

Just in Time for Foster Youth and Humble Design model the best of nonprofit collaboration by working together to serve their overlapping missions. Both organizations seek to turn four bare walls into a clean, dignified and welcoming home by repurposing gently used household goods.

Just in Time engages a caring community of volunteers to help young people achieve self-sufficiency and well-being when they leave the foster care system without family support, while Humble Design assists families coming out of homeless and abuse shelters with the process of rebuilding their lives.

For more information, visit www.jitfosteryouth.org and www.humbledesign.org.