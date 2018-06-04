RSF Democratic Club to hold reception for Congressman John Lewis June 16

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to meet and hear civil-rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Saturday, June 16, at 2 p.m., the second of two club events in one week.
In 1965 Lewis, a child of sharecroppers, was beaten and almost killed by police on the notorious Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Ala., near the beginning of the legendary march from Selma to Montgomery. Previously, at age 23, Lewis was an organizer of the historic March on Washington, the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech. Elected to Congress in 1986, Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama in 2011. And Lewis is the co-author of a three-volume graphic novel about his adventures. The book is called “March.”
Doors open at 1:30 p.m., so come early. The program begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m., with socializing before and after. Friendly atmosphere. As always, lots of Q&A plus one-on-one opportunities to talk with Lewis.
Note new venue for this special event only: The event will be held at Canyon Crest Academy 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego (Carmel Valley), 92130.
The cost is $15. Opportunity also will be provided to contribute to the Congressman’s re-election campaign and other worthy causes. RSVP required at www.rsfdem.org or phone 323-365-2811 if unable to RSVP online.
With a large crowd expected, those interested in attending are urged to register and pay online beforehand. For payment at the door: Cash or check only.