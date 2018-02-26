'Countywide Politics 2018' at RSF Democratic Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club invites the community to an evening on "Countywide Politics 2018" featuring candidates for district attorney, sheriff, and assessor, Thursday March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone who lives in San Diego County votes in these races.

Come meet, hear and question candidates Genevieve Jones-Wright for DA, Dave Myers for sheriff, and Matt Strabone for Assessor/Recorder/Clerk.

The Rancho Santa Fe Democratic Club meets second Thursdays (except July, August and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, in Solana Beach.

The program begins at 7 p.m. and ends by 8:30 p.m., with socializing before and after. Friendly atmosphere. Meet candidates and elected officials. Great hors d’oeuvres. Beer and wine available. Always lots of Q&A, plus one-on-one opportunities to talk with featured speakers.