Toby Keith, Darius Rucker to perform at county fair

Country music stars Toby Keith and Darius Rucker, comedian Jeff Foxworthy and R&B singer Patti LaBelle are among the performers who will entertain visitors at the 2017 San Diego County Fair on the main grandstand stage.

The list of performers was released on Tuesday, March 14, after the board of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which runs the state-owned Del Mar Fairgrounds, approved the entertainment contracts.

Other grandstand acts will include La Arrolladora Banda El Limon, Switchfoot, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, gospel singers Tasha Cobbs & Hezekiah Walker, and Calibre 50. For the full lineup, and to purchase pre-sale tickets on March 16 and 17, visit www.sdfair.com (Promo code CACTUS). General sales begin March 18 on Ticketmaster.

Some of the shows are included with fair admission, while others require a separate ticket.

The fair runs from June 2 through July 4, and will be closed Mondays, except for July 3, and the first three Tuesdays. The full run of the fair is 26 days.

The top-paid performer this year is Keith, who will be paid $350,000, according to the 22nd DAA board agenda. Rucker will be paid $200,000, and LaBelle will earn $95,000. Foxworthy’s contract is for $125,000.

The board also approved contracts for performers in the Paddock and Solid Gold concert series, which will include the Yardbirds, Elvin Bishop/Charlie Musselwhite, Los Lobos, Rita Coolidge, Don McLean and the Pointer Sisters.

Adult fair admission will be $18, up from $16 last year. Seniors and children between 6 and 12 years old are $11, and a pass for the full 26-day run will sell for $26.