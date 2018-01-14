Cotillion Club: Calling all dancers

The Cotillion Club of San Diego is marking its 83rd year of providing a wonderful fun-filled friendly evening for all levels of dancers who enjoy ballroom dancing. There are five dances a year at selected venues that provide a large dance floor. The evening consists of a formal dinner with wine and a live band.

New potential members can come to two dances where they will be escorted by a member of the club, and introduced to other members.The dress is dark suit or tux for men and evening wear for women.

The next dance will be held on Feb. 10 at the Sheraton Mission Valley Hotel starting a 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Gary or Barbara Gentzkow, presidents of the club at (858) 756- 9404 or by email barbarag3x@gmail.com.