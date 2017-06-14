Free Village Church Concert on the Green June 25

Now in its sixth year, the ever-popular Concert on the Green presented by the Village Church will be held Sunday June 25, and feature world-class guitarist Peter Sprague and his seven-piece band along with a special presentation by popular singer/songwriter Steven Ybarra.

It’s the perfect way for North County to kick off the summer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on the beautiful lawn near The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The concert is free and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, shade umbrellas and a picnic dinner to the corner of Avenida De Acacias and La Flecha in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe. All are welcome!

The Peter Sprague group will feature an all-star band including vocalists Rebecca Jade and Leonard Patton plus Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet. They will play jazz, The Beatles, Cole Porter, Bob Marley and Stevie Wonder. Sprague has been hailed by music critics for his instrumental and improvisational prowess that has influenced a generation of local performers. New to Concert on the Green, artist Steven Ybarra has energized crowds nationwide with his signature country pop sound. He can also be heard leading worship at the Village Church every Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit villagechurch.org or phone 858-756-2441.