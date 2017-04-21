April 20: Community events

SDUHSD College Night & Fair

SDUHSD College Night & Fair is coming April 24 to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the San Dieguito Union High School District, more than 200 colleges and universities from across the nation will participate in this event, as well as test prep, interviewing strategy, summer program, and financial aid companies. A hybrid forum of college-led information sessions running concurrently with the college fair will allow students and parents a unique opportunity to learn more about college admissions than ever before. Visit sduhsdcollegefair.blogspot.com

Brunch with the Birds

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind nonprofit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual “Brunch with the Birds” on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Attend the event and enjoy delicious food and refreshments, and learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Admission is only $15/adult and $5/child. Children 3 and under are free. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org

Meet the Chefs event

The 21st Annual Meet the Chefs event will be held Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar (15575 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014).

This culinary experience treats over 350 guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The Hilton’s poolside area lends a beautiful atmosphere to enjoy an afternoon of fantastic food, wine, auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music by Legal Tender. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo.

For questions or more information, please contact Christine Ciccosanti at (760) 566-3560 or cciccosanti@casadeamparo.org. Visit www.casadeamparo.org.

Celebrate Children’S Day at Solana Beach Library

Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m., the Solana Beach library will celebrate 2016 “Children’s Day, Book Day” with a program presented by the Gaston Puppets of the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater in Balboa Park. The Gaston Puppets’ folk and fairy tale productions are amusing and entertaining for children and adults as well. Refreshments will be served and each child in attendance will receive a book to take home. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.

Mini-musical to be presented at St. Therese of Carmel

A mini-musical, “A Not So Terrible Parable,” presented by children, youth and adults of St. Therese of Carmel Parish as well as students of Notre Dame Academy, will be presented Sunday, April 30. from 2-3 p.m. at Parish Hall of St. Therese Church, 4345 Del Mar Trails, San Diego, CA 92130.

A mystery set in 1939 in an old Inn gets solved by well-known detective Lena who uses her knowledge and tricks to discover who helped the wounded and robbed men left alone along the road. Two suspects were considered: Taylor – the lawyer and Sam – the Bible seller. Because of their alibi they were let go. Who was the real savior of the victim? How does the parable of Good Samaritan relate to Easter resurrection of Jesus. Followed by arts and craft and reception for all. For more information, call 858-481-3232.

Coastal Artists exhibit opens May 1

Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at the Carmel Valley Library from May 1 to June 30, titled “SpringArtFling’17.” A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a buffet lunch on the patio and live music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego 92130. Directions: from Del Mar Heights Rd. and El Camino Real, go south one long block and turn left at Townsgate Dr. For more information call 858-552-1668, and visit www.coastal-artists.org.

Bags & Baubles benefit for FACE Foundation

On Sunday, April 30, pet lovers and trendsetters alike will come together for the most fashionable fundraising event of the season – Bags & Baubles. From 1 - 5 p.m., the San Diego-based Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its annual silent auction fundraising event at an exclusive Rancho Santa Fe estate to raise funds and awareness for local pets in need of life-saving care. Guests can register online at www.face4pets.org.

Holocaust survivor to speak at CV Library

Holocaust survivor, Edith Palkowitz will give a talk on her experiences during the war in Hungary on Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Branch Library. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, call Carmel Valley Branch Library at 858-552-1668.

Class Realty Group Grand Opening event

Class Realty Group will hold a Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event Thursday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. at 243 North Highway 101, Suite 19, Solana Beach, 92075. The event will include networking, tours, food, giveaways and drinks.

Visit www.classrealtygroup.com.

Del Mar Friends of Jung lecture April 21

Del Mar Friends of Jung will hold a lecture by Fran Dowling on “Darwin and Nietzsche, Jung and Joyce” Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Winston School in Del Mar. The event will beging with a Meet & Greet at 6 :30 p.m.

The lecture will spend some time with Jung and Joyce, turn-of-the-century geniuses, as they creatively respond to questions like: How does humankind now find meaning? What transformation is now required of humankind? What experiences ground that transformation? What is humankind’s relationship to transcendence now?

Dowling’s academic career entailed 14 years of study (after one year of college) while becoming a Jesuit priest. He received master’s degrees in philosophy, education, and theology. Early on he developed a love for Shakespeare and James Joyce and he has pursued this love all his life. Twenty-five years ago he underwent years of Jungian analysis and since then has tried to let Jung lead him on an inner journey of experience and study. Dowling has done several presentations for the San Diego Friends of Jung and one for the C. G. Jung Institute of Los Angeles.