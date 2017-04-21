April 20: Community events

SDUHSD College Night & Fair
SDUHSD College Night & Fair is coming April 24 to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Sponsored by the San Dieguito Union High School District, more than 200 colleges and universities from across the nation will participate in this event, as well as test prep, interviewing strategy, summer program, and financial aid companies. A hybrid forum of college-led information sessions running concurrently with the college fair will allow students and parents a unique opportunity to learn more about college admissions than ever before. Visit sduhsdcollegefair.blogspot.com
Brunch with the Birds
Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind nonprofit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual “Brunch with the Birds” on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Attend the event and enjoy delicious food and refreshments, and learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. All are welcome and urged to spread the word. Admission is only $15/adult and $5/child. Children 3 and under are free. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org
Meet the Chefs event
The 21st Annual Meet the Chefs event will be held Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar (15575 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014).
This culinary experience treats over 350 guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The Hilton’s poolside area lends a beautiful atmosphere to enjoy an afternoon of fantastic food, wine, auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music by Legal Tender. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo.
For questions or more information, please contact Christine Ciccosanti at (760) 566-3560 or cciccosanti@casadeamparo.org. Visit www.casadeamparo.org.
Celebrate Children’S Day at Solana Beach Library
Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m., the Solana Beach library will celebrate 2016 “Children’s Day, Book Day” with a program presented by the Gaston Puppets of the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater in Balboa Park. The Gaston Puppets’ folk and fairy tale productions are amusing and entertaining for children and adults as well. Refreshments will be served and each child in attendance will receive a book to take home. The library location is 157 Stevens Ave; the phone is 858-755-1404.
Mini-musical to be presented at St. Therese of Carmel
A mini-musical, “A Not So Terrible Parable,” presented by children, youth and adults of St. Therese of Carmel Parish as well as students of Notre Dame Academy, will be presented Sunday, April 30. from 2-3 p.m. at Parish Hall of St. Therese Church, 4345 Del Mar Trails, San Diego, CA 92130.
A mystery set in 1939 in an old Inn gets solved by well-known detective Lena who uses her knowledge and tricks to discover who helped the wounded and robbed men left alone along the road. Two suspects were considered: Taylor – the lawyer and Sam – the Bible seller. Because of their alibi they were let go. Who was the real savior of the victim? How does the parable of Good Samaritan relate to Easter resurrection of Jesus. Followed by arts and craft and reception for all. For more information, call 858-481-3232.
Coastal Artists exhibit opens May 1
Coastal Artists will exhibit artworks at the Carmel Valley Library from May 1 to June 30, titled “SpringArtFling’17.” A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a buffet lunch on the patio and live music. The exhibit is free and open to the public daily.
The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego 92130. Directions: from Del Mar Heights Rd. and El Camino Real, go south one long block and turn left at Townsgate Dr. For more information call 858-552-1668, and visit www.coastal-artists.org.
Bags & Baubles benefit for FACE Foundation
On Sunday, April 30, pet lovers and trendsetters alike will come together for the most fashionable fundraising event of the season – Bags & Baubles. From 1 - 5 p.m., the San Diego-based Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its annual silent auction fundraising event at an exclusive Rancho Santa Fe estate to raise funds and awareness for local pets in need of life-saving care. Guests can register online at www.face4pets.org.
Holocaust survivor to speak at CV Library
Holocaust survivor, Edith Palkowitz will give a talk on her experiences during the war in Hungary on Saturday, April 29, 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Branch Library. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. For more information, call Carmel Valley Branch Library at 858-552-1668.
Class Realty Group Grand Opening event
Class Realty Group will hold a Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event Thursday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. at 243 North Highway 101, Suite 19, Solana Beach, 92075. The event will include networking, tours, food, giveaways and drinks.
Visit www.classrealtygroup.com.
Del Mar Friends of Jung lecture April 21
Del Mar Friends of Jung will hold a lecture by Fran Dowling on “Darwin and Nietzsche, Jung and Joyce” Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at The Winston School in Del Mar. The event will beging with a Meet & Greet at 6 :30 p.m.
The lecture will spend some time with Jung and Joyce, turn-of-the-century geniuses, as they creatively respond to questions like: How does humankind now find meaning? What transformation is now required of humankind? What experiences ground that transformation? What is humankind’s relationship to transcendence now?
Dowling’s academic career entailed 14 years of study (after one year of college) while becoming a Jesuit priest. He received master’s degrees in philosophy, education, and theology. Early on he developed a love for Shakespeare and James Joyce and he has pursued this love all his life. Twenty-five years ago he underwent years of Jungian analysis and since then has tried to let Jung lead him on an inner journey of experience and study. Dowling has done several presentations for the San Diego Friends of Jung and one for the C. G. Jung Institute of Los Angeles.
The Winston School is located at 215 9th St. Del Mar, 92014. For more information, contact info@jungsandiego.org
Master Rosarian to speak at Del Mar Rose Society event
Del Mar Rose Society will host Stuart Miller, Master Rosarian and regional representative of Weeks Roses, on Thursday, April 27.
His topic will cover where roses are grown and why, recent and future roses and select favorites. Discussion on rose terms such as bareroot, patent vs. non-patent, budded vs. own root, and grade. 2017 Weeks Rose Catalogues and 2018 Rose Brochures will be available.The event will be held April 27 at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Time: 6:30 p.m. for wine and cheese social, lecture starts at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or visit DelMarRoseSociety.org.
Alice@Wonderland The Musical
Alice@Wonderland The Musical will be presented May 5-7 by the Village Church Community Theaterin Rancho Santa Fe. For more information and tickets, visit www.villagechurchcommunity theater.org/alice-at-wonderland
Night of the Horse April 22
Night of the Horse will be held April 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. An action-packed equestrian variety show featuring unique and exciting top-notch entertainment to thrill the entire family. Performers include the One Arm Bandit, who has won the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association “Specialty Act of the Year” award 12 times, and Sylvia Zerbini, acclaimed star of Cavalia who will give a breathtaking At Liberty performance with 8-10 of her Arabian stallions. A unique Día de los Muertos act will feature Charro Tomás Garcilazo from Mexico City and his family demonstrating rope art and skilled horsemanship; and much more.
Home Improvement Show
The Home Improvement Show will be held April 21 - 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This show features home improvement products and services offered by local businesses. Make your remodeling dreams come true. Visit homeshowsusa.net
Del Mar Antique Show & Sale
The Del Mar Antique Show & Sale takes place April 21 - 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Dealers from all over the U.S., everything from tin to Tiffany, appraisal booth and repair services on site. Featuring 55,000 square feet of quality vintage antique and collectibles dealers. Appraisers on site during the run of the event. Repair and restoration experts will be there to repair all types of glass and crystal, pottery and porcelain, furniture, jewelry, art and much more.
Visit calendarshows.com
Allegro 2017 music festival
Allegro 2017 will be held April 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A one-day classical music festival that includes music, dance and art from around the world.
Visit allegromusicfestival.com
Help a Horse Day
Laughing Pony Rescue (LPR) invites the community into their rescue ranch for ASPCAs’ national holiday, “Help a Horse Day” (HAHD). On Sunday April 23, noon-3:30 p.m., visitors can learn about how LPR rehabilitates and cares for rescued horses through a fun and interactive event experience, which includes tours of the ranch, meet and greats with the rescue horses, arts and crafts, pony rides, snacks and more.
For more information please visit LaughingPonyRescue.com. Location: 7143 Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe. Street parking available.
Teens – Manage social media image
How does your digital world impact your real world? Learn how to be safe and protect your on-line image with cybersecurity expert Jon Moffat. Free presentation for teens and their parents. Sponsored by Congregation Dor Hadash, with funding from Motiv. Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m. to noon, on the campus of San Diego Jewish Academy, 11860 Carmel Creek Rd, San Diego, CA 92130, in Building A (Admin building).
Free, but RSVP required. Send RSVP to eddirector1@dorhadash.org. ??
SB Chamber to hold Appreciation Night Party
A Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Night Party will be held Monday, April 24 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Alfonso’s Solana Beach. Community members are welcome to attend the free event which will include newtworking, food, non-alcoholic drinks, music, a no-host bar and more.
Alfonso’s Solana Beach is located at 237 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, 92075.
www.meetup.com/sbchamber/events/238995422/ or www.solanabeachchamber.com
Solana Center hosts five-week composter course
Solana Center will present a five-week master composter course on Saturdays from April 29 to May 27, 9:30 a.m. to noon each class, at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club (Griset Branch), 1221 Encinitas Boulevard. The course provides training in the art and science of composting and teaches participants to minimize their carbon footprint by keeping food and yard waste out of the landfill, which helps to reduce harmful methane gas emissions. Participants will work with a team to build, maintain and troubleshoot a traditional compost pile. The course will also cover composting with worms and compost fermentation. For more information, visit solanacenter.org.
JCompany Youth Theatre presents Tony Award-winning musical ‘Ragtime’
It’s the dawn of America in the 20th Century and it feels as if anything is possible and everything is changing. It’s against this backdrop that JCompany Youth Theatre presents its epic version of Ragtime, the Tony-award winning musical about the immigrant experience of the early 1900s. Directed by esteemed Artistic Director Joey Landwehr, Ragtime will be presented with a full 24-piece orchestra at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla from May 12 - 21.
For tickets, visit www.sdcjc.org/jc/
Encinitas Spring Street Fair
The Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.edu), will be held Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features more than 450 booths, and two other music stages.
Due to popularity, the 34th Annual Encinitas Street Fair will be extending the Beer Garden on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be the usual noon to 5 p.m. The tasty brews on tap will feature several styles of beer, courtesy of Stone Brewing Company (www.stonebrewing.com) with all proceeds benefiting the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association. For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com
Free documentary
Friday, April 21, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free documentary: The Lovers and the Despot, Korea, Korean with English subtitles and English, 2016, 1 hour 38 minutes; No rating. The story of the South Korean actor Choi Eun-hee, and her ex-husband and film director Shin Sang-ok, who were individually kidnapped and reunited by dictator and film fan Kim Jong-il to force them to develop North Korea’s film industry. This British documentary offers a compelling — albeit by no means comprehensive — look at one of the more bizarrely stranger-than-fiction episodes in cinematic history. For more info email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
La Jolla Half Marathon returns April 23
One of America’s most picturesque and beautiful point-to-point races. Starting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park. After leaving the park, the course rolls atop Torrey Pines mesa, continues down through the residential district of La Jolla Shores, and finishes in Ellen Browning Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. Visit lajollahalfmarathon.com