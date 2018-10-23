Derik Nelson & Family to perform at Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe event Nov. 9

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will present Derik Nelson & Family in concert Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Hall in Rancho Santa Fe.

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Derik Nelson & Family's signature sound features velvety three-part pop/folk vocal harmonies only a family can deliver.

Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. They’ve garnered over 3.6 million views on YouTube, performed in over 90 cities across the USA, and reached nearly 100,000 students of all ages with educational music workshops.

They have performed the US National Anthem at Seattle Seahawks NFL, Seattle Sounders FC, and Portland Trailblazers NBA home games. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows.

Their concert features pristine sound, a state-of-the-art light show, and an integrated 20-foot video display. Derik’s interactive “clones” are featured throughout the show on the 5-screen video “wall.” This innovative technical marvel designed by Dalten uses the latest in audio/video technology to take audiences on an aural and visual journey through time, space, an impressive array of landscapes, weather conditions, and musical “settings.”

Listeners will be impressed with the perfectly blended three-part-harmony vocals, in addition to Derik’s thoughtful arrangements of cover songs from a variety of genres, styles, and eras. Derik's original music is very well received by all ages, with lyrical themes of home, family, and the seasons of the Pacific Northwest. Backed with warm acoustic guitar, and "silk on the ears" musicality, these genuinely kind, charming, and talented siblings have a bond that’s palpable, both on stage and off.

Community Concerts hosts its performances at the beautiful Village Church Fellowship Hall in Rancho Santa Fe. Ticket price includes a wine bar hosted by Northern Trust and heavy appetizers catered from Whole Foods. Dessert and coffee are provided at intermission.