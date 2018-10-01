Accomplished concert pianist and chamber musician to perform at Community Concerts of RSF event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will present Alina Kiryayeva in concert Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

Professional concert pianist and chamber musician Alina Kiryayeva is best known for her innovative approach to presentation of classical music and superb command of her instrument. Just as much, she has been praised for enchanting audiences with philosophical insight and charismatic stage presence.

Kiryayeva has performed in more than a dozen countries, including her native Ukraine, the U.S., Russia, Mexico, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Holland and Japan. Venues and collaborations include the Kharkov State Philharmonic and State Opera Theatre Orchestras, The Imperial Valley Symphony Orchestra, the New York Symphonic Ensemble Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, the Morse Recital Hall, and the Concerto Takes Manhattan Series at Yamaha Hall, the Smithsonian Museum and Library of Congress (Washington, D.C.). She has also toured with the clarinetists Charles Neidich and Maksim Shtrykov, and counter-tenor Terry Barber.

In 2013, Kiryayeva released the solo piano album “Sonatas,” which she recorded at New York City’s Klavierhaus, helmed by Grammy-nominated sound engineer Patrick Lo Re. It was featured on the 150th broadcast of “Women in Music” on CKWR Radio in Ontario, Canada. Her second album – “Moving Pictures” (2016) - was accompanied by over 100 concert appearances in the United States and Canada.

Community Concerts hosts its performances at the beautiful Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Ticket price includes a wine bar hosted by Northern Trust and heavy appetizers catered from Whole Foods. Dessert and Coffee are provided at intermission.