Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe 2018 – 2019 season announced

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe promises a terrific line-up of world-class entertainment as it kicks off its 19th season in North County San Diego. The all-volunteer non-profit organization hosts four concerts each season beginning in the fall. Each concert includes a delicious catered appetizer spread, coffee and dessert at intermission, and a wine bar hosted by Northern Trust.

Community Concerts of RSF has been proud to present a variety of musical talent over the years and this season is no exception.

Alina Kiryayeva Anthony Saint James

The season begins on Friday, Oct. 12, with professional concert pianist and chamber musician Alina Kiryayeva, who is globally renowned for her potent command of the instrument, her unique interpretations, and innovative programming. She has been praised for enchanting audiences with philosophical insight and charismatic stage presence. Kiryayeva gave her first solo recital at age 8 and her solo debut with orchestra at 11. She is one of few classical pianists that completed both bachelor and master degrees at The Juilliard School of Music on full scholarship. Her awards include first prize winner of Italy’s Senigallia International Competition, and top prizes in the Grace Welsh International Competition and the California Young Artist International Competition. Kiryayeva has been honored by Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk, with the State Award for Achievements in Arts.

Derik Nelson and Family Courtesy

Friday, Nov. 9, features the vocal trio Derik Nelson and Family. Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Derik Nelson & Family's signature sound features velvety three-part pop/folk vocal harmonies. Siblings Derik, Riana, and Dalten have been performing together since childhood. They’ve garnered over 3.6 million views on YouTube, performed in over 90 cities across the U.S., and reached over 50,000 students of all ages with educational music workshops and fundraising assemblies. Derik has appeared regularly as the lead guitarist on television’s “Glee,” among other shows. Derik Nelson & Family has performed the U.S. National Anthem at Seattle Seahawks NFL, Seattle Sounders FC, and Portland Trailblazers NBA home games, and are proud to tour nationwide with their own headlining concert as a family.

The Malpass Brothers Chris Charles

Friday Jan. 18, 2019 presents country duo The Malpass Brothers. As young boys, Christopher and Taylor Malpass soaked up the music of their granddad’s phonograph records. Born with a proclivity for music, Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7, and Taylor was playing mandolin by the time he was 10. Their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to country music legends. The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams, opened for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours, and appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to the Ryman Auditorium to Merlefest.

Gifted musicians and songwriters, the brothers have shared billing with country music legends like Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Doyle Lawson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart, Doc Watson and more. The title cut video from their album Memory That Bad hit CMT Pure Country’s Top Ten.

The Abrams Farzin Agahzadeh

Friday April 5, 2019 showcases The Abrams. As fourth-generation musicians, the Abrams have already taken the “family business” to a whole new level with their recent signing with Warner Music, and the release of their debut self-titled album under a major label. They have been taking their distinct Americana/Country sound on worldwide tours for over 16 years, and have been featured on major United States networks such as CMT, NBC, FOX, and NPR. Additionally, the Abrams are among the youngest performers to ever play the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last year, their debut single, “Fine,” charted in the Top 40 on Country Radio. With deep family roots in Bluegrass and Gospel music, their live performances feature a virtuosic blend of new original songs produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Gavin Brown (Three Days Grace, Lady Gaga/The Midway State, The Tragically Hip). Performances also feature their own versions of classic Americana and Country songs that have influenced their sound over the years.

All concerts are held in The Fellowship Hall at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The four concert series costs $225 per person. If you purchase the season by May 31 you can take advantage of early-bird pricing for $200 per person. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more.