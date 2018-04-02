Rancho Santa Fe Association hosts Community Concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is holding a Community Concert in the Park on Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. on the South Village Green across from Thyme in the Ranch.

Families and residents of all ages are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for an evening of live music in the heart of the Village. Join friends and neighbors and enjoy the sounds of classic rock, oldies and more from local the San Diego Bayside band. Attendees may bring a picnic basket, and drinks will be available for purchase on the upper lawn from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

For additional concert information, please contact Karlin Vance at (858) 756-1174 or email Karlin@RSFAssociation.com.