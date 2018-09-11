Moms & Tots Open House at Rancho Santa Fe Community Center Sept. 19

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center is hosting a “Moms & Tots Open House” at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Moms & Tots is a social networking group for mothers and their children ages newborn to 4. The Open House kicks off another active year of weekly play dates and social activities that foster friendships among local families. The Moms and Tots program is included with a Community Center family membership.

The Wednesday playgroup meets throughout the school year at local parks and attractions, member’s homes and various child-friendly places in the community. Toddlers learn early social interaction such as sharing and playing together through crafts, games, lunches and special events. The peer group provides support to mothers experiencing similar joys, challenges and developments in their children and family life. The group also connects moms to information about child-related community resources and local events.