Havana Night Gala, spring classes and more at the RSF Community Center

Hot Havana Night Gala! April 21

We are thrilled to announce Nick & G’s as Title Sponsor of our "Hot Havana Night" Gala to take place at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club on Saturday, April 21, 5:30 – 11 p.m. Guests will be welcomed to "Old Havana" with mojitos, live music, three-course dinner, hosted bar, entertainment, dancing, and a live auction. Proceeds raised will support the Community Center’s after-school classes, youth sports programs, enrichment classes and its KidzKare program. Gala tickets are $300 per guest and seating is limited. Sponsorships are a great way to support the event and many levels include seating. Please call the Community Center at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

New Spring Session Begins April 23

Registration is open for our new line-up of Spring Session classes! Classes are geared for children in grades K – 5 and include: T-Ball, Rock Guitar, Jedi Engineering, Kidz Love Soccer, Art Studio, Marvelous Magic, Hoops Basketball, Tennis and Golf. Classes are open to all members of the RSF Community Center. Stop by to pick up a program guide or check it out online at RSFCC.org. You can also call us at 858-756-2461. We’d love to hear from you!

Moms & Tots— Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Join local moms and their little ones every Wednesday morning for play dates in the Ranch and around San Diego. This popular program is free with your Community Center family membership. Moms & Tots is a wonderful way to meet new families and experience kid-friendly activities such as park adventures, holiday parties, creative play, exploring local attractions and much more! Families are welcome to join any time throughout the year, please call 858-756-2461 for more information. RSFCC Annual Family Membership is $225.

Have Your Event at the Community Center!

Planning an upcoming event? The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center may be available to help host your special occasions such as birthday parties, dances, banquets, corporate meetings and more. We have three unique rooms to suit your needs, including a performance hall with stage, two meeting rooms and kitchen. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact us at 858-756-2461 or by email at members@RSFCC.org.

--Linda Durket is the executive director of the RSF Community Center