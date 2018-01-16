Column: Casino Night, Girls Jr Dunkers, New Winter Session at RSF Community Center

Linda Durket Picasa /

CASINO NIGHT! Put your hearts on the table and join us for our 1st Annual Casino Night at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club ­Saturday, Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. The event is open to the public and there will be many opportunities during the evening for all guests to win exciting prizes. Cost is $100 per person and includes: $50 in game chips, hosted bar, light hors d’oeuvres, prizes and live jazz by the Peter Marin Group. Doors open at 6 p.m.; games begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit RSFCC.org or call 858-756-2461. Must be 21 years or older to attend. All proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center a local non-profit, 501(C)3, organization.

GIRLS JUNIOR DUNKERS: Registration Open! Grades K - 6Registration for our popular Boys Jr. Dunkers basketball league is now open! This fun recreational league is a community favorite and supported by local sponsors and volunteer coaches. Please call 858-756-2461 if you’d like to sponsor a team or if you’re interested in being a volunteer coach for the 2018 season. RSFCC membership is required for all players. Cost is $250 per player; $300 per sponsor. To register your child, please call 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org.

NEW Rancho Youth Winter Classes: Begin Jan. 22! We’re excited to announce our new 9-week Winter Session of after school classes. Classes include: Baking with Ohana Cupcakes, Golf at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Karate Kids, Escape Room Fun, Marvelous Magic, Jr Kidz Love Soccer, Artists Studio, Cheer/Dance/Tumble, Tennis at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Little Rookies T-Ball, and Jazz/Hip Hop Dance! Costs vary-please call us at 858-756-2461 or visit RSFCC.org for more information. Must have current family membership to participate.

Moms & Tots: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.Join local moms and their little ones every Wednesday morning for play dates in the Ranch and around San Diego. This popular program is free with your Community Center family membership. Moms & Tots is a wonderful way to meet new families and experience kid-friendly activities such as park adventures, holiday parties, creative play, exploring local attractions and much more! Families are welcome to join any time throughout the year, please call 858-756-2461 for more information. RSFCC Annual Family Membership is $225.

Facility Rentals: Planning an upcoming event? The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center may be available to help host your special occasions such as birthday parties, dances, banquets, corporate meetings and more. We have three unique rooms to suit your needs including a performance hall with stage, two meeting rooms and kitchen. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact us at 858-756-2461 or by email at members@RSFCC.org.