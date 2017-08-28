Rancho Santa Fe Community Center to hold 'All Fore the Community' Golf Classic

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will hold its 24th Annual “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 23. This exclusive course is rarely open to the public and has been named one of the Top 20 Best Golf Courses by Golf Digest Magazine.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a fantastic day of golf with your friends, clients and business partners while raising important funds for the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.For more information, visit rsfcc.org or call 858-756-2461.