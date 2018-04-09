San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to present 3rd Annual Symposium

The San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CSWG) will present its 3rd Annual Symposium on Saturday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the status of domestic violence, homelessness and human trafficking in San Diego County will be addressed. The event will be held at A Z Auditorium at Qualcomm (10155 Pacific Heights Blvd. San Diego, 92121).

The event, focused on raising awareness of the needs of women and girls in San Diego County, brings together subject matter experts and legislators for a day of dialogue, awareness and education through expert panels. In the midst of international attention to women’s rights such as the #MeToo movement, the Commission takes the lead in San Diego to educate and promote action against the dangers and risks facing underserved women. Featured speakers, Senator Toni Atkins, District Attorney Summer Stephan and Congresswoman Susan Davis, will share the status of women’s rights, providing a view of the direction they are each taking to advance these important initiatives. Atkins, a powerful advocate for women, the LGBT community and a champion for families experiencing homelessness, recently passed legislation assisting victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, which will help to strengthen family justice centers.

In addition, the Symposium brings together community organizations focused on women’s rights, social services, public service and health rights, with exhibit tables sharing valuable information. Individuals interested in supporting the effort to heighten awareness, aid in prevention, partnerships and prosecution, and reduction of the number of victims in San Diego County will have an opportunity to access a wide array of local resources. The event is free and open to the public (registration is highly recommended through Eventbrite CSWG).For more information, visit www.statusofwomensd.org and on social media Facebook @SDCSW.