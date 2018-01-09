Nominations open for San Diego Mesa College 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award

San Diego Mesa College is now accepting nominations for the 2018 San Diego Mesa College Distinguished Alumni Award. The award program was established in 2011 to recognize former students who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations, and careers have honored the legacy of academic excellence and equity at San Diego Mesa College.

The 2018 award recipient will be announced in March and conferred at the Mesa College commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 19. Anyone in the greater community is encouraged to submit a nomination.

“We are proud of the tens of thousands of students who have attended Mesa College, and of the contributions they have made to the city, the people of San Diego and beyond,” said Dr. Pamela T. Luster, president of Mesa College. “I encourage the community to respond, and help us to select our 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.”

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient and speaker was Alexander Szeto, a 1982 Mesa College graduate and a systems engineer at Northrup Grumman. In 2017, Szeto sponsored the “2017 Scholarship Challenge,” which assisted the Mesa College Foundation in raising over $26,000 for student scholarships.

Nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award are due by Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. For more information, visit www.sdmesa.edu/alumni or email jnkearns@sdccd.edu.