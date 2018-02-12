Grand Classic Car Show will bring the romance of the 1920s and 1930s to Rancho Santa Fe March 17

Rancho Santa Fe has become used to seeing cars in the village most Saturdays. But a very special event will come to the area on March 17. The Classic Car Club of America will hold its Grand Classic Car Show on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. This free event will be open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The fun event will include prizes and food will be available for purchase on the lawn.

The attraction of this event is that attendees will see some of the finest automobiles of the Classic Era built from 1915 to 1948. The show will bring back the Romantic Era when Bing Crosby and Jimmy Durante stayed in Rancho Santa Fe and were driving some of these important cars of their time. Most of the classic cars on display have been restored to their original beauty. A few entrants will be examples of fine, unrestored masterpieces.