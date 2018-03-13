TPHS cheer tryout information meeting April 4

A 2018-2019 Torrey Pines High School cheer tryout information meeting will be held Wednesday, April 4, 6 p.m.at the Torrey Pines High School Lecture Hall. Parents and students interested in learning about TPHS cheer tryouts are encouraged to attend. Coaches will discuss the tryout process and will provide cheer applications and required athletic clearance forms.
* Tryout clinics will be held from May 14-18 from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. at TPHS
* Tryout Date: Monday, May 21
* Squads announced Friday, May 25, rosters will be posted on the website: sites.google.com/site/torreycheer/