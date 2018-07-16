Decorated Israeli one-armed squad commander to speak at RSF Chabad event

The Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe invites Rancho Santa Fe residents to attend an evening of inspiration and unconventional lessons from the world’s only one-armed special forces sharp shooter, the honorable Izzy Ezagui. This event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at a private Rancho Santa Fe estate.

Ezagui, a decorated squad commander in the Israel Defense Forces, is the only soldier in the world who lost an arm in combat and returned to the battlefield. In 2011, former Israeli President Shimon Peres awarded him one of Israel's highest military honors. While he continues to serve in an elite unit in the reserves, Ezagui delivers inspirational talks across the United States and internationally. He has appeared on Huffington Post Live, Al Jazeera America, and Fox News. Ezagui also raises millions of dollars for hospitals, rehabilitation programs, and other charities. He has worked with amputee organizations, schools, colleges, universities, hedge funds, and corporate events for companies such as Nike and Apple.