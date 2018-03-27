Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to present 'What Is? Rethinking Everything We Know about Our Universe'

Beginning on Monday, April 23 at 7 p.m. the Chabad Jewish Center of RSF will be offering What Is? Rethinking Everything We Know about Our Universe — a fascinating, new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI).

The website description of the course reads: Drawing on the wisdom of Chasidic teaching, the most basic building blocks of existence are reexamined from the bottom up, revolutionizing our understanding of life, reality, and our place in the world.

“I find that many people, particularly in RSF , are looking to deepen their experience of life,” Rabbi Levi Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF the JLI instructor, said. “This JLI course invites participants to live more deeply, by deepening their thinking, insight, and awareness of the fundamentals of life and of our universe.”

What Is? explores six of the most intriguing questions that have ever challenged mankind: Is the world real? Is time travel possible? Why does evil exist? Who is G-d? What is consciousness? Are we bound by fate?

“Our goal is to invite participants to seek out a deeper understanding of their world,” explained Zalman Abraham, of JLI’s headquarters. “By doing so, we hope to give people the tools to experience a richer, deeper, and more meaningful life.”

Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may call 858-756-7571, or visit www.jewishRSF.com for registration and for other course-related information.