Chabad Jewish Center of RSF Seeks to Reclaim the Lost Art of Human Connection

How are our almost constant interactions with devices affecting our relationships?

This question is what drove Rabbi Levi Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to offer Communication: Its Art and Soul in RSF Beginning Monday Jan. 22 , at 7 p.m. Raskin will present the first lesson of this new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI).

“Jewish wisdom includes many powerful and original insights into the art of communication that are more relevant today than ever,” explained Rabbi Levi Raskin of The Chabad Jewish Center of RSF, the local JLI instructor in RSF, “The goal of this course is to mine these texts and seek out their golden teachings. I believe this can help us reclaim the lost art of deep human connection in spite of our devices.”

“Can you think of a more timely and pervasive issue?” asked Zalman Abraham of JLI’s New York headquarters. “Many people take communication for granted, but it is the very fabric of our society. The goal of the course is simply to make us better parents, better spouses, better co-workers, better friends, and better people across the board.”

“In Jewish philosophy, communication is more than just a tool: it is who we are. Humans are defined as communicative beings with a communicative soul, and aligning ourselves with this soul is our raison d’être. In Communication: Its Art and Soul, we contrast Jewish thought with scientific discovery to unearth the essence of communication and how to utilize its powers to better ourselves, our relationships, and all of society,” reads a description of the course on JLI’s website.

The course has received rave reviews from relationship professionals, including Harville Hendrix, founder of IMAGO Relationship Therapy and author of the best-selling book, Getting the Love You Want. Hendrix refers to the course as “truly artful and soulful—an absolute must.”

“The integration of these two streams of knowledge—the secular/psychological and Jewish tradition—is remarkable,” writes Mona Fishbane, former director of couple training at Chicago Center for Family Health, endorsing the course. “The approach is sophisticated, practical, and sure to be helpful to students.”

Medical and mental health professionals, including social workers and family therapists, can earn continuing education credits for attending Communication: Its Art and Soul.

Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may call 858-756-7571 or visit www.jewishrsf.com for registration and for other course-related information. JLI courses are presented in RSF in conjunction with Chabad Jewish Center of RSF.