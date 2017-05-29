Celebrate Osuna returns for second year on June 10

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is hosting the second annual Celebrate Osuna on Saturday, June 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Osuna Ranch, 16332 Via de Santa Fe in Rancho Santa Fe. Association members and their guests are invited to take a step back in time to enjoy the Ranch and its nearly 200-year old adobe, one of California’s oldest adobe homes. Celebrate Osuna will be a fun and educational event that will showcase the history of Osuna Ranch, which dates back to the 1830s.

A young brickmaker at last year's celebration. (photo by Carly Ealey)

Activities include live music, equestrian demonstrations, a petting zoo and crafts such as adobe brick making. Members are also invited to sample Santa Maria Style BBQ and fresh churros.Tours of the 185-year-old Adobe home will also be offered and as part of the celebration, the RSF Historical Society will outfit one of the adobe rooms in traditional period furnishings.

The event is a collaborative effort co-sponsored by the Osuna Committee, RSF Garden Club and RSF Historical Society. The Osuna Committee, formed to preserve and enhance the ranch and adobe, supports this vibrant community resource for Association members. Since June 2016, Osuna Ranch has received $25,000 in restoration grants from the RSF Garden Club. These grants have funded landscaping additions to improve the site’s appearance, increased educational opportunities and restored the rich historical nature of the Ranch.

For questions on the event, please contact Karlin Vance at (858) 756-1174 or Karlin@rsfassociation.org.