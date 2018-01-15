Dolce at the Highlands will cater 'Oh! What a Night' gala at CCA

Broadway star Christian Hoff was in San Diego just before the holidays to mentor and rehearse with the talented Canyon Crest Academy student cast of Oh! What a Night. The school’s annual fundraiser is less than one month away, Feb.10, and the Grammy Award-winning musician actor from Jersey Boys is working closely with the students to ensure a successful and entertaining event.

Hoff brings with him a talented professional music ensemble, who will also work with CCA’s instrumental music program to present the sounds of some of the most iconic tunes of the Great White Way. In addition to outstanding entertainment, attendees of the gala will enjoy delicious food catered and donated by Dolce at the Highlands, an Italian California restaurant in Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley.

Dolce at the Highlands is known for its creative take on old favorites. They use the best produce in Southern California and the highest quality goods from Italy. The menu will include: Crab Cakes, Saffron Aioli and Fennel Salad; Arancini Smoked Mozzarella, Pomodoro Parmesan; Chicken Skewers with Satay Sauce; Additional vegetarian and gluten-free items; An elaborate Charcuterie Bar featuring Chilled Shrimp, Caprese Skewers, and an assortment of meats and cheeses.

All food from Dolce at the Highlands is prepared with care, skill and knowledge by San Diego Native Rhoelle Gabriel and donated to Canyon Crest Academy Foundation by the restaurant’s generous owner, Dr. Anthony F. Smith. Dolce at the Highlands will also be hosting the gala’s VIP After-Party immediately following the show. Although VIP seating is now sold out, there are still reserved seating and after-party tickets available. Hoff will attend the after-party for a post-event Meet and Greet, which will feature a dessert bar and champagne. The dessert bar will include Raspberry Trifle, Butterscotch Budino, Flourless Chocolate Torte and Sweet Ricotta Cannoli.

Dolce hosted the VIP After-Party for the CCA gala last year to rave reviews and they are a favorite choice of attendees, who continued the party long after the theater lights dimmed. For ticket information, go to canyoncrestfoundation.org/events/gala2018