RSF Community Center Charity Casino Night Jan. 27 at RSF Garden Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will host its 1st Annual Charity Casino Night Saturday, Jan. 27, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club.

The event is open to the public and guests are invited to “put their hearts on the table” playing a variety of exciting casino games including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette and Poker. There will be many opportunities during the evening for all guests to win exciting prizes. Cost is $100 per person and includes: $50 in game chips, a hosted bar, light hors d’oeuvres, prizes, and live jazz by the Peter Marin Group.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit RSFCC.org or call 858-756-2461. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

All proceeds benefit the RSF Community Center a nonprofit, 501(C)3, organization whose mission is to enhance the spirit and benefits of the community life in Rancho Santa Fe through programs, events and services of enrichment, recreation and outreach for all ages.