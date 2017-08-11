Aug. 10: Event briefs

Del Mar Racetrack events

On Friday Aug. 11, The White Buffalo will kick off the weekend. Saturday Aug. 12, fill up on craft brews and unlimited delicious burgers from all around San Diego at Burgers and Brews! Then hang around and see the hip-hop legend Ludacris perform. On Sunday, celebrate family weekend or be a VIP with help from the Taste Of The Turf Club.

Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Friday’s will be at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 when the first post is 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Cardiff 101 Main Street is partnering with the City of Encinitas to present the 12th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. This free event features over 200 dog-related vendors and rescue groups, pet adoptions, live music, dog contests, kid activities, beer & wine oasis, food trucks and more. The event will be held at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024.

Visit cardiffdogdaysofsummer.com

Orchestra to perform at Botanic Garden

Spend an evening enjoying the timeless sounds of Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more, performed by the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. Address: 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas 92024.

The band brings authentic arrangements of these jazz greats to life with a full 17-piece orchestra and two talented vocalists. Swing along with hits like “In The Mood,” “Ain’t Misbehavin,” the “Bugle Call Rag,” and “All of Me.”

Visit www.sdbgarden.org

‘Pippin’

“ San Diego Junior Theater presents “Pippin,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 at Casa del Prado, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park. Recommended for ages 13 and older, the heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin, searches for the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. Tickets: $12-$16. (619) 239-8355. juniortheatre.com

Coastal Communities Concert Band presents ‘Back in the Saddle’

The internationally-acclaimed Coastal Communities Concert Band will present a special concert at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. This Sunday afternoon event, “Back in the Saddle,” will feature America’s favorite Western music - from California to Texas and beyond. Fan favorite Michael Ruhl will add his vocals to this concert, with a smile and a twang.

Tickets are $20/adult and $15/senior and student. They may be purchased directly from the CCArts at www.artcenter.org/800-988-4253 (ticketing fees may apply) or directly from the band at www.cccband.com/760-436-6137.

‘Jockey Meet and Greet’ Aug. 15

A “Jockey Meet and Greet” will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 1412 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, 92014 (Fair Trade Decor). Local merchants sponsoring the event include: Durante’s Menswear, Julie’s Beachwear, Fair Trade Decor, Sundancer Boutique and Catering by Lanai.

5th Annual Latin Food Fest

Latin Food Fest returns to San Diego Aug. 18 – 19 for its fifth annual Hispanic culinary celebration. Kicking-off the food, wine and spirits celebration is “Summer Carnival,” followed by “Mercado” and “Latin Supperclub” on Friday, Aug. 18, followed by the signature event, Gran Tasting by Ford Motor Company, which takes place at the Embarcadero Marina Park North on Aug. 19.

The festival helps bring awareness and raise funds for the fight against hunger – for the Campanile Foundation. See website for a full schedule and tickets: www.latinfoodfest.com