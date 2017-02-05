Feb. 2: Event Briefs

Pianist Alina Kiryayeva to perform at next Community Concerts of RSF event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will present Alina Kiryayeva in concert Friday, Feb. 24 at the Village Church (6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067). Professional concert pianist Alina Kiryayeva is globally renowned for her brilliant command of the instrument while enchanting audiences with her philosophical insight and charismatic stage presence. Because of her exceptional talent and the classical nature of her repertoire, the performance will be held in the Village Church Sanctuary where the acoustics are “concert hall quality” and will showcase her mastery of the most difficult compositions.

Please visit the CCRSF website for more information or to view short video clips of all CCRSF artists. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. Ticket sales for the April 1 “non-series” CCRSF concert featuring Equinox Little Big Band are now available. This concert format is similar to the sold out Simply Sinatra concert last season with reserved seating at tables of 10 plus BYO food and beverage.

Cardiff Kook Run

The 6th annual Cardiff Kook 10K and 5K run will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The scenic loop will begin on the 101 at the Encinitas sign, pass under the famous Cardiff Kook, rise above some of the most popular surf breaks in San Diego and make its way down to Cardiff State Beach. Then experience it again on your way back. Costumes are encouraged; prizes will be awarded.

Visit cardiffkookrun.com/#welcome

French Horn choir to perform at concert

On Sunday, Feb.5, at 6 p.m., the Hornswoggle (a French Horn choir) performs at the First Presbyterian Church (320 Date Street, San Diego). The concert will include a wide variety of works ranging from Great Gate of Kiev to Star Wars, plus more. The concert is free - donations are welcome.

Gluten-Free & Allergen

Friendly Expo

A Gluten-Free & Allergen Friendly Expo will be held Feb. 11-12 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This event is dedicated to meeting the needs of the celiac community, those with gluten and food sensitivities, autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, and autism. The public is helped through vendor expositions, educational sessions, and online resources. Manufacturers are serviced through vendor expositions, marketing programs, and consultation services. Over 100 booths exhibiting gluten-free products and services. There is also a large nut-free section. Free classes are included with entry.Visit gfafexpo.com

San Dieguito Cotillion

San Dieguito Cotillion ballroom dance and etiquette classes for children will be held Feb. 11 and 25 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Helping the youth of San Diego build the manners and confidence to forge into their adult lives. Membership required. Visit sandieguitocotillion.com

La Jolla Music society presents Branford Marsalis Quartet, Kurt Elling

The final performance of La Jolla Music Society 2016-17 Season Jazz Series is Branford Marsalis Quartet with special guest Kurt Elling at Balboa Theatre on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Hailing from one of the world’s most distinguished families in jazz, acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis joins forces with American singer Kurt Elling, “the standout male vocalist of our time” (The New York Times). Tickets are $25-$75 and are available through La Jolla Music Society’s Ticket Services

Office, 858-459-3728 or online at www.LJMS.org.