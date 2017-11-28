Children and parents to share Breakfast in Bethlehem at Village Church

In what has become a cherished tradition for families across North County, Breakfast in Bethlehem returns to the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, Dec. 9. Featuring drama, crafts, music and a breakfast buffet, this holiday tradition holds a special place in the hearts of Village Church families, staff, and volunteers, according to Kjersti Atkins, interim director of Children’s Ministries at Village Church. “It is a blessing to be able to share in the excitement of the story of Jesus with children and their families in such an interactive way, “she said.

Each child will receive their own bag of crafts and items to be used throughout the event that includes a Christmas story reading from the Rev. Dr. Jack Baca accompanied by actors on stage and in the crowd. It’s also a perfect opportunity for visiting grandparents to spend some time with their grandchildren. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children over the age of two and can be purchased at the Village Church or online: http://villagechurch.org/breakfast-in-bethlehem

For information, call Kjersti Atkins 858-756-2441, x. 119 or email KjerstiA@villagechurch.org.