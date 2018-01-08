Docents wanted at San Diego Botanic Garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden is seeking docents. You will be given a new appreciation of San Diego’s unique floristic environment and learn how share this knowledge with others in the community.

At the eight-week Docent Training Program, you’ll gain in-depth knowledge about the unique collection of plants at this 37-acre botanic wonderland. Meet others who share your interest in the natural world, while learning from experts in a variety of specialties.

Docent activities include planning and working on special events, volunteering in garden beautification, and helping the Garden run smoothly. Docents are also encouraged (but not required) to lead garden tours. To each of these activities docents bring valuable leadership made possible through this specialized training.

Classes take place at San Diego Botanic Garden from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Classes begin Thursday, Jan. 18.For a full list of dates, visit sdbgarden.org.

Space is limited, so register today by contacting Jill Gardner, SDBG Volunteer manager, at jgardner@sdbgarden.org or by calling 760-436-3036 x213.

Cost: $60 fee for eight classes. Pre-requisites prior to enrollment in Docent Training are required including: attendance at a Volunteer Orientation Meeting; completing 10 hours of volunteer work at SD Botanic Garden; and submitting SDBG volunteer forms and an SDBG volunteer background check.