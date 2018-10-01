Rancho Santa Fe Big Band to hold Nov. 4 concert featuring music of 'The Greatest Generation'

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band 2018 concert will be held Nov. 4 at the Village Community Presbyterian Church Hall in Rancho Santa Fe. (6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe). Downbeat is exactly at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Rancho Santa Fe Big Band, in its 18th year, is a 17-piece swing orchestra of the highest quality dedicated to the preservation and performance of the music of the “Greatest Generation” also known as the Swing Era. Founded by the late Professor of Music, Jack Wheaton, produced by Dominick Addario, MD, and conducted by Dave Murray, this swing orchestra is big, bold and performs vintage arrangements of the talented musician/composers of the 1930s and ‘40s in a club atmosphere of tables and a bring-your-own appetizers and beverage.

The line-up includes some of the finest musicians in Southern California, including Bob Mathes, Les Keppics, Robbie Smith, 7 Chris Klich and many more. Band members have played with Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Jimmy Dorsey and Glenn Miller, and have backed up greats like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee and more. Band vocalist and event coordinator, Marie Addario brings her soulful sound to this swing ensemble.