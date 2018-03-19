FACE Foundation’s upcoming 8th Annual Bags & Baubles fundraiser saving pets, one handbag at a time

On Sunday, April 29, Bags & Baubles will bring pet lovers and trendsetters together to shop the season’s hottest looks while giving back to the community. From 1 - 4:30 p.m., the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) will host its annual silent auction event at an exclusive Rancho Santa Fe estate to raise funds and awareness for local San Diego pets in need of life-saving care.

Bags & Baubles is a unique event that allows guests to shop for a good cause. All auction items have been donated in order to raise money for the foundation’s mission of preventing “economic euthanasia,” an issue that occurs when a pet owners’ only option is to euthanize their pet because they are unable to afford life-saving veterinary care for their ill or injured pets.

“FACE aims to end this tragedy and needs support from our community to do so. Attending our events like Bags & Baubles is the perfect way to get involved with FACE’s mission to save lives,” says Danae Davis, FACE’s executive director. All funds raised at the event will go directly to animals in need.

Along with the silent auction, guests will enjoy delicious hor d'oeuvres, desserts, wine, and complimentary champagne. Luxe opportunity drawing items will include spa treatments, pet products, and designer fashion items. Bags & Baubles offers guests the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while also indulging in a delightful afternoon. Hundreds of handbags from designer brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Chanel will be up for auction. The event will also feature an array of vintage items, fine jewelry pieces, and a collection of accessories and designer sunglasses from brands like Valentino, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Chloé.

Five-hundred guests and volunteers attended last year’s Bags & Baubles, which raised nearly $122,000 for pets facing “economic euthanasia.” Registration for the 2018 event is open and with a registration fee of only $25 per person, those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up quickly as the event sells out annually. Guests can register online at www.face4pets.org.

Established in 2006, FACE is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 public charity that has saved the lives of almost 2,000 local pets. Those looking for information about sponsorships or making a tax-deductible donation can contact FACE by calling 858-450-3223, visiting www.face4pets.org, or emailing events@face4pets.org