Best-selling author Elizabeth St.John to appear at RSF Library

Author Elizabeth St. John will speak at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the Guild room. Refreshments will be provided.

St. John will discuss her latest best-seller, By Love Divided, and how she turned a colorful family heritage into The Lydiard Chronicles, a series of historical fiction novels.

Based on surviving memoirs, court papers and letters of St. John's family, By Love Divided continues the story of Lucy St. John,The Lady of the Tower. This novel tells of England's civil war, and the heart-wrenching choices one family faces.

The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Call 858-756-2512.