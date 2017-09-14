Sept. 14: Event briefs

DreamKeepers Membership Appreciation Event

DreamKeepers Project Inc. will hold its13th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Coffee, Sweets and Good Friends” on Monday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at a spectacular private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event will feature an exclusive cooking demonstration by Chef Brian Freerksen, executive chef at Nick & G’s in Rancho Santa Fe. Chef Freerksen’s culinary credits include Urge Gastropub & Common House, La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, and Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

There will also be exciting shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry, clothing, and artful items for the home. And, of course, the famous opportunity drawing for fabulous gift baskets will conclude the morning of fun.

RSVP by Monday, Sept. 25 to: contact@dreamkeepersproject.org or 858-756-6993 to receive details and directions to the venue. There is no charge for this event – please consider bringing a donation for the babies and toddlers at FRC.

RSF Women’s Fund luncheon

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund will kick off its 2017-2018 year Sept. 19 with a special luncheon noon at the Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.

Guest speaker at the event will be Wendy L. Patrick, a San Diego County Deputy District Attorney, named the Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year by the California State Bar’s Public Law Section, and recognized by her peers as one of the Top Ten criminal attorneys in San Diego by the San Diego Daily Transcript. She has completed over 150 trials ranging from hate crimes, to domestic violence, to first-degree murder. Fee for this luncheon is $40 per person. Contact womensfund@rsffoundation.org to register.

Guests are always welcome at RSFWF events. This event is open to women in the community who have an interest in learning about The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund.??

‘An Evening with Rod Laver’ in RSF

The RSF Library Guild, in partnership with the RSF Tennis Club and Warwick’s, will present “An Evening with Rod Laver” Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the RSF Tennis Club (5829 Via de la Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe).

The event will include a Q&A and “Tennis Talk,” beer, wine and appetizers. Cost is $65 and includes a signed copy of Laver’s autobiography. All proceeds benefit the RSF Library.

Visit rsflibraryguild.org or call 858-756-4780.

CERT to present disaster preparedness program

On Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., the Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will present the two-hour disaster preparedness program “Are You Ready” at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Drive. The free program is tailored to address disasters that are likely to affect this area. Detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes will be discussed with the goal of minimizing the effects on families and homes. Materials will be provided that outline the supplies needed to support you and your family’s needs for up to 72 hours. Encinitas Fire Department endorsed Home Disaster Preparedness Starter Kits will be available at a reduced price during the training session. Please email RSVP to info@enccert.org. Visit enccert.org

28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show

During its three-day extravaganza this Sept. 22-24 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the 28th annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations.

For more information: 858-350-3738 or visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com

KAABOO Del Mar

KAABOO Del Mar returns to the fairgrounds for its third consecutive year from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

The event will feature 70 musical acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Weezer. The festival will also include works from visual artists, food from craft vendors and more experiences.

For more information about the festival, visit kaaboodelmar.com

Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo

Join Champions for Health at its 4th Annual Solana Beach Sunset 5K and Wellness Expo - Southern California’s only sunset 5K to take place on the sand. The event will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at Fletcher Cover in Solana Beach. Benefiting its diabetes prevention program, Jump Start for Health, the event includes a wellness expo and registration at 3 p.m. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 4 p.m. After the race, at 5 p.m., cool down and rock out to 706 Union Band.

Fletcher Cove is located at 111 S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Cost: $39-$100. For information and registration: bit.ly/2wjfSne

Together Against Cancer workshop

Moores Cancer Center presents Together Against Cancer, a free relationship workshop for couples impacted by cancer. For information and to register, please go to holdmetightcouplesretreat.info/tac/ or phone (858) 822-5381.

SD Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run

To kick-off Fire Prevention Week, the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation is holding the 2nd Annual San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run (+Fire Safety Expo) on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Embarcadero Marina Park South. The run not only allows San Diegans to have fun running with local firefighters but it also raises much-needed funds for the foundation. The money raised helps support their mission of providing enhanced equipment, training, technology and community education resources to support the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Times: 5K Race Start: 8 a.m.; Kids 1-Mile Run Start: 9 a.m.; Sparky Sprint Start: 9:30 a.m. Visit sdfirerescue.org

Art and music lecture-concert series

The Danish Golden Age, a five-week literature, art and music lecture-concert series from lecturer and violinist Victoria Martino and Musica Pro Arte Ensemble, will celebrate the Bicentennial of Niels Gade (1817-1890). Series begins 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 and continues Mondays through Oct. 16. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Each lecture, $20-$25; series $90-$115. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/special-concerts