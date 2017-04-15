April 13: Community events

Expert to speak at Del Mar art lecture April 24
An art lecture in Del Mar will be held Monday, April 24 on the topic “Dark Am I But Beautiful”: The Virgin of Guadalupe from Spain in the Americas.” Jeanette Favrot Peterson, research professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture at UC Santa Barbara, will explain the export of the Virgin from Spain to the New World in the 16th century with all her history, mystery and power. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas Set for April 15
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, April 15. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.
The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings.
The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
Alice@Wonderland The Musical
Alice@Wonderland The Musical will be presented May 5-7 by the Village Church Community Theaterin Rancho Santa Fe. For more information and tickets, visit www.villagechurchcommunity theater.org/alice-at-wonderland
SDUHSD College Night & Fair
SDUHSD College Night & Fair is coming April 24 to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Sponsored by the San Dieguito Union High School District, more than 200 colleges and universities from across the nation will participate in this event, as well as test prep, interviewing strategy, summer program, and financial aid companies. A hybrid forum of college-led information sessions running concurrently with the college fair will allow students and parents a unique opportunity to learn more about college admissions than ever before. Visit sduhsdcollegefair.blogspot.com
Planting the Seeds, Earth Day celebration event for children ages 2-6
La Jolla Country Day School (LJCDS) invites families with children ages 2-6 for Planting the Seeds, a special Earth Day celebration, on Saturday, April 22, from 9-11 a.m. at La Jolla Country Day School. Earth Day-themed activities will include sing-a-long, instrumental petting zoo, meet-and-greet with animals by Project Wildlife, science experiments, arts and crafts, dancing exercises, face-painting and many more games. The free event is open to the public. Visit ljcds.org
Night Nation Run music festival
Night Nation Run is coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 15.
The world’s first running music festival. A musical voyage filled with live music, lights, lasers, all set to the latest in electronic dance music. Run, walk, skip or dance your way through this electrifying adventure with music carrying you every step. Your journey will take you through an illuminated race course to multiple on-course DJ stages, finishing with an explosive main stage after party featuring top DJs and special guest celebrity performers. Exclusive discount for fans of the Del Mar Fairgrounds: $25 tickets (60 percent off) to Night Nation Run. Use promo code SDFAIR to save. Visit nightnationrun.com
All About Art
1. For the first time, the pencil drawings by Tsuyoshi “Mat” Matsumoto (1908-1982) will be on display as part of a UCSD Geisel Library exhibit, “Mat’s Art of the Pine.” An opening reception is 5 p.m. Tuesday April 18, 9500 Gilman Drive, off Library Walk. (Park at the Hopkins Parking Structure at the corner of Voigt and Hopkins Lane). Free. The exhibit runs through May 26. library.ucsd.edu
2. An exhibition of new paintings and drawings by Los Angeles-based artist Charles Arnoldi opens with an artist’s reception 5 p.m. Saturday April 15 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show will remain on view through May 27. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com
3. A solo exhibition by Sage Sohier, “Americans Seen” presents a selection of black-and-white photographs taken in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The opening reception is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Joseph Bellows Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (858) 456-5620. josephbellows.com
4. “Spring,” a plein-air series showcasing the La Jolla coastline from Torrey Pines to Bird Rock, is on display April 15-29, with a meet-the-artists reception 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Misfit Gallery, 565 Pearl St., La Jolla. Free. (858) 291-8553. misfitpictures.com
Easter Egg Treasure Hunt at Flower Hill
Hidden sweets and treats are ready to be discovered at Flower Hill Promenade during this year’s self-guided Easter Egg Treasure Hunt. Gather the family for a day of Easter fun as the kids hop to more than 20 different store locations searching for hidden goods. The journey begins at Geppetto’s Toys where guests receive a map of the hunt and ends at If I Was A Bird Yoga for crafting and activities. The event will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Flower Hill Promenade is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.flowerhill.com.
Night of the Horse April 22
Night of the Horse will be held April 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. An action-packed equestrian variety show featuring unique and exciting top-notch entertainment to thrill the entire family. Performers include the One Arm Bandit, who has won the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association “Specialty Act of the Year” award 12 times, and Sylvia Zerbini, acclaimed star of Cavalia who will give a breathtaking At Liberty performance with 8-10 of her Arabian stallions. A unique Día de los Muertos act will feature Charro Tomás Garcilazo from Mexico City and his family demonstrating rope art and skilled horsemanship; and much more.
More information: delmarnational.com
Concert Time
1. Camera Lucida will perform 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Program includes: Reger’s “Sonata in B-flat major for Viola and Piano, Opus 107,” Beethoven’s “String Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 74, ‘The Harp’ “ and Ives’ “Piano Trio.” Tickets: $33. (858) 534-8497. sdcamlu.org or music.ucsd.edu/concerts
2. New Youth Orchestra flute coach Rosalind Richards and La Jolla Symphony Orchestra member Loie Flood make up the Del Mar Duo and will present a concert of flute and piano, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Program includes classical, jazz, tangos, Americana and pop music. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org
3. Tribu Baharú bring their multicultural sounds (influenced by Colombian folk music, Congolese soukous, Haitian kompa, zouk, calypso, mbaqanga, soca, rap and reggae) to the stage, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the UCSD Loft, 9500 Gilman Drive, off Matthew Lane. Tickets $30. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu
Comedy and Beer at North Coast Rep
An evening of comedy and beer will be held at North Coast Rep’s Tuesday Night Comics event April 18. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year, the show wil feature talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. Happy Hour starts at 6:30 p.m. ($3 veer and free appetizers) and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.
72nd Del Mar National Horse Show
The 72nd Del Mar National Horse Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 18-May 7. The event features three weeks of equestrian excellence in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage, and Hunter/Jumper, each featuring a Saturday night highlight event. The Del Mar National offers more than $350,000 in prize money and attracts more than 3,000 horses during the three weeks of competition. Visit delmarnational.com
Del Mar National Horse Show’s Western Week
The Del Mar National Horse Show’s Western Week will be held April 18 - 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Four AQHA/PCQHA Shows, Youth State Qualifier Circuit and All-Around Awards, a PCHA Open Horse Show, and ApHC, NSBA and NRHA classes. Unlike most horse shows today, the Del Mar National awards stunningly beautiful, traditional perpetual trophies which go home with the winners. Features a Saturday night highlight event, Night of the Horse, on April 21. Visit delmarnational.com
Home Improvement Show
The Home Improvement Show will be held April 21 - 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This show features home improvement products and services offered by local businesses. Make your remodeling dreams come true. Visit homeshowsusa.net
Del Mar Antique Show & Sale
The Del Mar Antique Show & Sale takes place April 21 - 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Dealers from all over the U.S., everything from tin to Tiffany, appraisal booth and repair services on site. Featuring 55,000 square feet of quality vintage antique and collectibles dealers. Appraisers on site during the run of the event. Repair and restoration experts will be there to repair all types of glass and crystal, pottery and porcelain, furniture, jewelry, art and much more.
Visit calendarshows.com
Allegro
2017 music festival
Allegro 2017 will be held April 23 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A one-day classical music festival that includes music, dance and art from around the world.
Visit allegromusicfestival.com
Talk It Up
In the final public science lecture of the school year, UC San Diego professor in the biological sciences division, Dr. James Nieh, will discuss honey bees, their communications and the effect pesticides have on their health, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at The Bishop’s School, 7607 La Jolla Blvd. Free. (858) 459-4021. Seat reservation and information: bishops.com/sciencelecture
Write Out Loud presents a staged reading of short stories and poems themed, “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” 7 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego. Tickets $20. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com
An OZ-some party
San Diego Symphony hosts a “Wizard of Oz”-themed party, which closes with a screening of the 1939 classic and the Symphony performing the score. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-concert costume contest (open to all ages, including those without a ticket to the show), cocktail party at 7 p.m. and film with orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org
La Jolla Half Marathon returns April 23.
One of America’s most picturesque and beautiful point-to-point races. Starting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park. After leaving the park, the course rolls atop Torrey Pines mesa, continues down through the residential district of La Jolla Shores, and finishes in Ellen Browning Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove.
Visit lajollahalfmarathon.com