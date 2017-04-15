April 13: Community events

Expert to speak at Del Mar art lecture April 24

An art lecture in Del Mar will be held Monday, April 24 on the topic “Dark Am I But Beautiful”: The Virgin of Guadalupe from Spain in the Americas.” Jeanette Favrot Peterson, research professor, Department of History of Art and Architecture at UC Santa Barbara, will explain the export of the Virgin from Spain to the New World in the 16th century with all her history, mystery and power. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th & Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas Set for April 15

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, April 15. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

Alice@Wonderland The Musical

Alice@Wonderland The Musical will be presented May 5-7 by the Village Church Community Theaterin Rancho Santa Fe. For more information and tickets, visit www.villagechurchcommunity theater.org/alice-at-wonderland

SDUHSD College Night & Fair

SDUHSD College Night & Fair is coming April 24 to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the San Dieguito Union High School District, more than 200 colleges and universities from across the nation will participate in this event, as well as test prep, interviewing strategy, summer program, and financial aid companies. A hybrid forum of college-led information sessions running concurrently with the college fair will allow students and parents a unique opportunity to learn more about college admissions than ever before. Visit sduhsdcollegefair.blogspot.com

Planting the Seeds, Earth Day celebration event for children ages 2-6

La Jolla Country Day School (LJCDS) invites families with children ages 2-6 for Planting the Seeds, a special Earth Day celebration, on Saturday, April 22, from 9-11 a.m. at La Jolla Country Day School. Earth Day-themed activities will include sing-a-long, instrumental petting zoo, meet-and-greet with animals by Project Wildlife, science experiments, arts and crafts, dancing exercises, face-painting and many more games. The free event is open to the public. Visit ljcds.org

Night Nation Run music festival

Night Nation Run is coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 15.

The world’s first running music festival. A musical voyage filled with live music, lights, lasers, all set to the latest in electronic dance music. Run, walk, skip or dance your way through this electrifying adventure with music carrying you every step. Your journey will take you through an illuminated race course to multiple on-course DJ stages, finishing with an explosive main stage after party featuring top DJs and special guest celebrity performers. Exclusive discount for fans of the Del Mar Fairgrounds: $25 tickets (60 percent off) to Night Nation Run. Use promo code SDFAIR to save. Visit nightnationrun.com

All About Art

1. For the first time, the pencil drawings by Tsuyoshi “Mat” Matsumoto (1908-1982) will be on display as part of a UCSD Geisel Library exhibit, “Mat’s Art of the Pine.” An opening reception is 5 p.m. Tuesday April 18, 9500 Gilman Drive, off Library Walk. (Park at the Hopkins Parking Structure at the corner of Voigt and Hopkins Lane). Free. The exhibit runs through May 26. library.ucsd.edu

2. An exhibition of new paintings and drawings by Los Angeles-based artist Charles Arnoldi opens with an artist’s reception 5 p.m. Saturday April 15 at R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show will remain on view through May 27. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com

3. A solo exhibition by Sage Sohier, “Americans Seen” presents a selection of black-and-white photographs taken in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The opening reception is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Joseph Bellows Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (858) 456-5620. josephbellows.com

4. “Spring,” a plein-air series showcasing the La Jolla coastline from Torrey Pines to Bird Rock, is on display April 15-29, with a meet-the-artists reception 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Misfit Gallery, 565 Pearl St., La Jolla. Free. (858) 291-8553. misfitpictures.com

Easter Egg Treasure Hunt at Flower Hill

Hidden sweets and treats are ready to be discovered at Flower Hill Promenade during this year’s self-guided Easter Egg Treasure Hunt. Gather the family for a day of Easter fun as the kids hop to more than 20 different store locations searching for hidden goods. The journey begins at Geppetto’s Toys where guests receive a map of the hunt and ends at If I Was A Bird Yoga for crafting and activities. The event will take place on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Flower Hill Promenade is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.flowerhill.com.

Night of the Horse April 22

Night of the Horse will be held April 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. An action-packed equestrian variety show featuring unique and exciting top-notch entertainment to thrill the entire family. Performers include the One Arm Bandit, who has won the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association “Specialty Act of the Year” award 12 times, and Sylvia Zerbini, acclaimed star of Cavalia who will give a breathtaking At Liberty performance with 8-10 of her Arabian stallions. A unique Día de los Muertos act will feature Charro Tomás Garcilazo from Mexico City and his family demonstrating rope art and skilled horsemanship; and much more.

More information: delmarnational.com