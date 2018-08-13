Artist to present 'Painting Water in Oil' at RSF Art Guild event

Painting water, especially moving water, can be challenging. Tying together color theory and painting facts, Schaefer will show how to paint different types of water scenes from seascapes to urban areas. He will have examples of his own work, but a lot will be learned as he makes live studies of some renowned masters of water such as Monet, Sorolla and Turner. $15 for RSF Art Guild members and $30 for non-members (including lunch provided by Thyme in the Ranch). RSVP early to rsfartguild@gmail.com. Limited to 25 participants. Supported by a grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.